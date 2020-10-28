Chancellor Plowman delivered her Flagship Address virtually from the Howard Baker Center on Tuesday.
Plowman started the address by referencing a quote she made during her first Flagship Address: “(I) promised that wherever we were headed, the University of Tennessee would be an institution of courage.”
She then spoke of how the COVID-19 pandemic hit -- and how UT responded by moving 300,000 credit hours online and shipped hundreds of laptops and wifi hotspots across the country. Everyone adapted to the online format of classes while living at home.
Plowman highlighted the ways in which multiple professors at the university used their flexibility and creativity to create a meaningful learning experience for students, such as music professor Hillary Herndon, who transformed her students’ typical recital into a virtual performance for senior home residents.
Many other members of the UT community have done various incredible things during these unprecedented times, like how a team of faculty from multiple disciplines came together to develop protocols and COVID-19 testing procedures to protect the UT campus and community.
“We have used our ingenuity, our resources and our talents to deliver the very best for others,” Plowman said.
“In our response, we find patience, as we stay safe, hope in our shared sacrifice and joy in the small moments of connection in this strange new reality.”
Plowman then took the opportunity to speak about the Black Lives Matter movement, mentioning the tragedy that occured on May 29 to George Floyd.
“For many of us, we were awakened to the realities of the racism that our fellow Black and Brown Americans endure every day,” Plowman said.
She recognized that many Vols are affected by systemic injustice and inequality, and stated that students, faculty and staff must do better.
Changes have been put in place at UT, such as the implementation of a Diversity Officer at every college and that every campus unit now has a diversity action plan. Funding has been made available to help with these initiatives.
The Africana Studies program is also being turned into an actual department at the university.
Plowman further referenced the student protest that took place in late August at UT, led by student athletes, and said that these efforts mentioned are only the beginning.
To be an institution of courage, according to Plowman, people must be unafraid to try and to take action.
Moving forward, she spoke of the record enrollment number for freshmen and transfer students this year, at over 7,100 students. Including graduate students, UT’s enrollment has surpassed 30,000 students for the first time in decades.
Retention rate has nearly reached 89% as well, but Plowman said that they will not be satisfied until every student is on a path to success.
“Every incoming student is now assigned a Vol Success Team that checks in with the student regularly, connects them to resources and helps them overcome obstacles,” Plowman said.
This initiative has occurred with the assistance of the new Vice Provost of Student Success, Amber Williams.
The Chancellor’s Commission for Disabilities was also created this year, “to give light to the needs of disabled students and employees.”
UT has also received a grant of $20 million to create the Oak Ridge Institute in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Plowman then took the time to thank staff who have prepared and served meals, kept on-campus buildings properly cleaned and more.
“What a year, what challenges, but look what we’ve done; look what we’ve accomplished,” Plowman said.
Plowman finished the address with an encouraging statement.
“Let’s lead by being the university that values compassion as much as critique, that focuses on potential rather than weakness and that builds confidence by asking important questions, not by knowing all the answers. … The world needs more Volunteers.”
To learn more about what was spoken of in the address and to watch the address itself, click here.