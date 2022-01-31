The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life (OSFL), the Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW) and Title IX collaborated on Monday to promote stalking awareness with trivia and giveaways at the Student Union.
The groups set up two tables outside of the OSFL and Jones Center for Leadership and Service. One table had representatives from OSFL and CHEW and the other had a representative from Title IX.
Hailey Flavin, coordinator for harm and risk reduction within the OSFL, said it’s rare for people to talk about the issues surrounding stalking, even though stalking is not uncommon. Simply tabling in the Student Union with activities makes the subject more approachable for students and creates a space for education.
“Having one-on-one conversations through something like trivia like we’re doing, students can learn more about what both the university policies are and things like that, as well as just generally, what are some of the facts and ways you can notice that stalking is happening, because it may not be something they talk about in their daily lives,” Flavin said.
The event gave students the opportunity to learn about the lesser-known facts of stalking and learn about the resources available to them as students.
Wade Seifert, the general health and wellness educator at CHEW, believes part of the reason promoting stalking awareness is important is because students have some misconceptions about what it really is.
“I feel like there’s a slight misconception when people think of stalking,” Seifert said. “They’re like, ‘oh it's some guy in a trench coat watching from afar, but it’s typically somebody you know who might be an ex-significant other and I mean it happens to quite a few UT students.”
Another important issue the event intended to promote is how to report instances of stalking. Oftentimes, students are unaware of how to report an incident of any sort of sexual harassment which is why Flavin said Title IX’s presence at the event played a pivotal role.
“They don’t know necessarily the confidential resources, that you don’t necessarily have to move forward with an investigation, maybe you just have support measures, and so I think that’s a big part of it to bring forward too,” Flavin said.
These departments work together frequently to raise awareness about certain topics and promote education on healthy practices. Because January is Stalking Awareness Month, they saw it as a perfect opportunity to collaborate with each other and combine their different areas of expertise, reaching out to all students, while focusing specifically on those in Greek Life.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to have somebody that is in the expertise area of sorority and fraternity life then work with folks that specialize in other aspects of prevention, and so Title IX and CHEW both have those areas of expertise and then I bring the Greek perspective so that we can really engage that population of students,” Flavin said.
Stay tuned to hear about more events from OSFL in collaboration with Title IX and CHEW, as they plan to do something similar bimonthly.
To report an incident of stalking or any kind of sexual harassment, visit Title IX's website or call 865-974-9600.