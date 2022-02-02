While Black history is being made everyday, the month of February provides a chance to highlight specific Black figures and their accomplishments. Many might think of these through a lens of activism and change, but academic and artistic accomplishments are equally important and represent success. From music and dance to mentorship opportunities, UT has an organization for any Black student who wants to get more involved in campus affairs.
The University of Tennessee is a predominantly white institution, however, on campus, there are groups, organizations and associations that exist to support and celebrate Black excellence on and around UT year round. This is not an all-encompassing list, but many more organizations, as well as additional information, can be found on VOLink.
Arts:
Inspired by the Billie Holiday song of the same name, Strange Fruit On Stage Productions was initially created in 2002 to create opportunities for Black roles in UT’s theater program. In 2005, Strange Fruit created Strange Fruit Dance Company, UT’s first Black dance company. The group is known for their powerful routines, and is led by women of color.
The Black Musicians Alliance provides safe spaces for minority musicians on campus, while educating the student body about minority leaders, musicians and composers. The organization will host their event titled “Black and Boujee” on Feb. 17 and will feature art made by Black artists and musicians.
Academics:
The African Student Association (ASA) celebrates the heritage and culture of African students at UT. The association aims to integrate African culture into the campus community, while creating networks of connections. ASA prides itself on its members academic achievements and performances.
Multicultural Mentoring Program
Run by the Office of Multicultural Student Life, the Multicultural Mentoring Program (MMP) offers upperclassmen of color the opportunity to mentor and advise freshmen of color on all things from classes and campus life to social activities and personal goals. MMP’s efforts play a role in “recruiting, retaining and graduating students of color” for the University of Tennessee.
Activism:
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), UTK Chapter
The UTK chapter of the NAACP exists to inform students and community members about problems Black students and other minority groups are faced with. The organization also works to develop and support youth leadership.
Like the NAACP, the Black Student Union (BSU) works toward bringing awareness to issues and movements stemming from political, cultural and social factors that affect students of color and minority students. The BSU promotes unity and change on campus.
Excellence:
Sophisticated Queens Unafraid And Driven
Sophisticated Queens Unafraid And Driven (SQUAD) promotes the success of women of color on campus with social, professional and academic advice. Black women are celebrated and supported by SQUAD through unity, support and sisterhood.
Brothers United for Excellence
Intended to support men of color as they enter and proceed through college, the Brothers United for Excellence (BUE) provides guidance and resources to encourage academic and professional development and success. Growth in one’s leadership skills are a priority for the BUE.