The Student Government Association at UT has held various events and programs this year, which include Slap The Rock, All Vol Tailgate and the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the newly-created BIPOC Garden.
BIPOC is an acronym which stands for black, indigenous, people of color. This term is significant in its use to illustrate that not all people of color face equal levels of racial injustices and to create a foundation of unity among all people of color.
Kendall Flores, a senior and cabinet advisor in SGA, was behind the creation of the garden. She said that she felt as if all BIPOC students on campus were missing a sense of unity.
“Almost two years ago when we all got sent home for the pandemic I did some reflection on the organizations I was pouring my energy into,” Flores said. “From that reflection I realized that usually those organizations have a strong focus on professionalism, which although I acknowledge is necessary, I felt as though we were missing a sense of unity amongst all BIPOC students on campus.”
Flores addressed this issue by working towards her idea of creating this garden. During this past summer, she found a plot of land and resources for the garden that was provided by Beardsley Community Farm, only a few miles from campus.
On Oct. 9th, a day of service at the groundbreaking ceremony for the garden was held at the Beardsley Farms.
Flores said that the garden is a step towards giving students of color more agency and space that is specifically theirs at the university.
“The garden was really founded to promote a non-elitist method of power distribution,” said Flores.
There were many students of color present at the ceremony, who worked alongside Flores to design this safe space of community and were inspired by her and impacted in many ways by the creation of the garden.
"I am excited to see the garden's expansion and growth but also its utilization,” said senior Cate Williams. “The creation of the BIPOC garden not only aids in alleviating food insecurity, but also provides a sense of security and community among marginalized groups.”
“As a Black student on UT's campus, I am overwhelmingly eager to occupy the space alongside friends and organizations that I am a part of. Lastly, I want to especially say thank you to Kendall Flores, who worked tirelessly to make this happen.”
There are many opportunities to get involved with the BIPOC garden. The Clay and Debbie Jones Center for Leadership and Service offers service events to sign-up for in order to work on the garden.
You can enjoy a tour of the farm, then harvest, water, weed and prepare the plants for the upcoming season. If gardening isn’t your thing, then you can always help at the garden by loading cases of canned goods and non-perishables into trucks to take to pantries. To learn more about serving the garden and getting involved with it, visit the Sign Up To Serve Calendar.
If you are interested in visiting the BIPOC Garden, it is located at Beardsley Farm in Malcolm Martin Park on Reynolds Street. To learn more about aiding the community of black, indigenous, and people of color, visit the SGA website.
Although there is much more work to be done for these marginalized groups, Flores hopes this is a big step for involvement, awareness and community. The garden will continue to grow and serve as grounds for friendship and support, while also teaching important life skills and addressing food insecurity.