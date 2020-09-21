The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the plans of many college students. Few more than that of out-of-state students, who not only face the usual challenge of higher tuition and being far from home, now have to grapple with rocky online learning and the looming threat of rising COVID-19 cases.
UT’s response to COVID-19 has come under fire from students, as some say the response has not been effective enough to handle the pandemic. Out-of-state students have their own worries regarding the situation.
Elizabeth Polk, freshman from Chicago, shared her thoughts of confusion and worry.
“Reading it on paper, it sounds like they have a system in place. But then (you see) firsthand accounts from people through group chats, it sounds like when you’re put into isolation or start showing symptoms, the system doesn't really exist,” Polk said.
“If you asked me what I thought would happen to me if I started showing signs for COVID or needed to isolate or had a positive test, I wouldn't even know where to start,” said Polk. “They know what they're doing, but as a student, I just have no idea what I would do or the steps that I should be taking if I was exposed. That's a little scary.”
Taylor Rodgers, sophomore from Chesapeake, Va., felt that although things are more or less up in the air, UT’s response has been adequate.
“I think that UT has done a decent job with the situation at hand. But obviously it could go either way. There are some things that could’ve been done better. But I think most of the measures have been helpful,” said Rodgers. “Everywhere I've gone there's been so much hand sanitizer and all kinds of stuff like that. So just the little things I think are important.”
With reports of students not following guidelines off campus, such as attending house parties or going to bars, one may wonder how students on campus have been handling things.
Santiago Hodge, freshman from Philadelphia, offered what he had observed while on campus.
“I would say that, at least on campus, most people are wearing masks; that I can say for sure. [As far as] social distancing six feet apart, that's not really happening. Although I feel like it's a little bit unrealistic to expect from so many people in such a small space,” Hodge said.
Polk mentioned that while UT has guidelines set in place, there could be better ways to put these into motion.
“I think we could be doing more to enforce it. But I think the problem is that UT can only really enforce what's under their discretion. The strip isn't under university’s rules, you know. I think that that's where a lot of people are getting exposed or being risky,” Polk said.
Rodgers, who is also a TA on campus, has seen that students on campus have been adhering to guidelines quite well.
“I'm a TA for a class and I know that all of those students are doing a really great job there. It's a freshman class and they seem to be complying with all the standards that the university has set so far,” Rodgers said.
As part of UT’s response to COVID-19, the university announced a 0% increase in tuition alongside a 10% decrease in room and board to accommodate the shortened semester.
When asked for her opinion on the university’s response, Polk said that she was not very pleased -- and that her professors and peers seem to feel similarly.
“For room and board, I'll give UT credit for that, but [they] could have been nicer on the tuition. I understand it’s the same education, but the circumstances just do not make it equal at all,” Polk said.
“I feel like I am paying for a very stressful experience. All my professors say, ‘you’re not receiving the same education that you would be if you were fully in person,’” said Polk. “It's the truth. My professors have admitted it. My advisors have admitted it, most students will admit it. I know everybody's learning and we're all trying, but it's hard not to get upset about it.”
Hodge mentioned that his brother, also an out-of-state student but attending a different college, had to pay a higher tuition amount.
“I have a brother that went to Michigan, and despite the whole coronavirus thing, they actually increased tuition. So I think Tennessee freezing tuition and lowering room and board is a good step. Although I would say it should be a little more,” Hodge said.
More than just getting past the technical difficulties of online learning, COVID-19’s wide-reaching impact has had a major effect on these students.
“My main family connection in Tennessee is actually my grandma, and she's almost 80-years-old,” Hodge said.
“I've done extra social distancing, basically standing 10 feet apart with the mask on because I don't want to risk giving her anything like that. When I came here, it was under the assumption that I'd be able to visit my grandma a lot, and that’s not been the case.”
For Polk, COVID-19 is more than theoretical.
“When I moved away, my grandpa and mom ended up catching COVID a second time. I couldn't help, and so I was constantly under this stress of trying to stay updated with my mom. Because it's not like I could just go home for a weekend and help out because I'd be putting myself at risk. I'd be putting everybody else at risk and so it's been hard trying to, you know, stay positive.”
Rodgers even had an internship impacted by the pandemic.
“I had an internship lined up for the entire summer, obviously plans changed. We weren't sure if it was going to happen at all until the week before it started,” Rodgers said.
“[It’s been] really hard trying to build experience, which is so valuable in college when there's few opportunities. I have a super busy schedule,” said Rodgers. “I'm taking 16 hours and then on top of that, I'm also a TA. So I have a lot of work to do, and COVID is obviously stressful. Last year I missed home, but I never felt homesick. This year, I think I actually have felt really homesick.”
It is evident that the pandemic has affected everyone greatly, including these out-of-state students.