If you haven’t heard yet,the word on the Strip is that several establishments on Cumberland Avenue are either closing down or relocating. The Strip as it is currently known will likely be unrecognizable within the next few years.
Developers plan to construct a ten-story parking garage and four residential apartment buildings where familiar buildings currently stand. These establishments include popular hangouts such as Cookout, Jimmy John’s, Insomnia Cookies, Mellow Mushroom, Stefano’s Pizza, University Liquors, Victor’s Tacos and Yesterday’s (formerly known as Uptown).
Cumberland Avenue, famously known as “the Strip,” is the heart of Knoxville for the majority of college students at the University of Tennessee. The current state of Cumberland won’t stand for much longer as developers will soon take action in an attempt to revamp the area. Concerns and mixed feelings about these changes have been hot topics of conversation lately.
Looming questions have gone unanswered leaving students’ imaginations to wander regarding what the area will look like 10 years down the road for alumni visiting UT’s campus. Through this uncertainty, the main concern for current Vols is whether they will lose the current feel of the Strip.
The Strip is clearly a hot spot for businesses due to its location being within walking distance for most students and faculty.Businesses that currently call Cumberland Ave. home are being offered heaps of money for the locations in which they reside. One major development group buying these properties is called Core Spaces. Core Spaces is specifically buying with the intention of turning these properties into residential housing. The group is headquartered in Chicago.
The group obtained the property under a $14.5 million deal.
While thinking about the future of Cumberland, many possible outcomes come to mind. One beneficial factor is that the development will provide more housing options as having nearly 34,000 students can make it challenging to find places to live.
There are also professional issues and financial stresses that are of concern to students. Students don’t only browse the strip for fun: many work at the businesses that are being torn down.
University Liquors employee and UT senior Aaron Hull explained his personal experience on the Strip makeover.
University Liquors will not be closing, but relocating further down the Strip next to Firehouse Subs. It is predicted the new University Liquors location will open at the end of this week as they have effectively transported all inventory as of Jan. 28. Employees are wrapping up the move by finishing the interior and making sure the coolers and electrical appliances work properly.
Hull spoke on his experience with the transition.
“I plan to work there (University Liquors)as soon as it opens and want to make sure everyone knows we will not be closing down anytime soon,” Hull said.
Members of the UT community are likely aware of University Liquors’ merchandise consisting of various colored sweatshirts with the store's logo. When rumors started flooding campus about the possibility of University Liquors shutting down, sweatshirt sales skyrocketed. Students wanted something tangible and sentimental to symbolize their beloved college memories and favorite spots.
Other working students were not so lucky with seamless transitions regarding their jobs. Marin Tonelli, a senior at UT, worked at Yesterday’s for a year and a half.
Right before winter break, employees were given a two-day notice of their workplace temporarily shutting down and relocating. The amount of time it would take to relocate was uncertain and terminated employees had to race to make other arrangements regarding financial responsibilities.
Tonelli spoke on the personal feelings that erupted during this time.
“I loved the environment and working there. I just wish there was more communication about it closing down,” Tonelli said.
There are all types of predictions for the future of the Strip, but only time will tell how different it will actually be. Although future students will not get to experience the Strip as current students have, they will experience it in a unique way.
Change is inevitable, and the future state of the Strip is no exception. History seems to be repeating itself as this is surely not the first time Cumberland Ave. has experienced a refashioning, and it certainly won’t be the last.
