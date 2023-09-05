On the morning of Aug. 23, as students swarmed campus for the first day of classes, almost all on-campus parking spots were filled by 10:20 a.m. In the week following, spaces continued to fill early in the morning as students searched the campus looking for spaces, sometimes missing work or school because of the lack of space.
The University of Tennessee’s Parking and Transportation Department kept its Twitter feed updated with garages available for parking, hoping to help students get parked as efficiently as possible.
Moira Bindner, the communications and customer service manager in the parking and transportation department, said parking issues tend to settle down within the first couple of weeks.
"It's a combination of people trying to figure out where to park, some people getting tickets because they're parked in the wrong areas… so that kind of shakes out," Bindner told The Daily Beacon.
On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Mary Klimas, a senior studying psychology with a minor in English, arrived on campus a little before 8:30 a.m. for her 9:45 a.m. English class. Hoping to park at lot G10 — Neyland Parking Garage — she circled the lot behind a line of other cars only not to find a space. She attempted to find the commuter lots but found them difficult to hunt down and debated paying for an Uber to take her to campus. She was unable to find parking and had to return home. She missed her class.
“I’m paying for class, I missed lectures. I’m not coming here for appearances, I’m coming to learn,” Klimas said. “When I can’t come to a class because I can’t find parking… I’m going to miss something valuable. It angers me.”
The ratio of commuter parking spots to commuter passes sold is currently 1:1.83, a ratio under the standard rate of 1:1.85. Commuter spots are expected to turn over multiple times a day.
There was also an increase in students parking illegally during the first week of school. For the last two years, Parking and Transportation did not enforce illegal parking in the first week but returned to enforcing it this year. Fewer citations were given this year than in 2019, the last comparable year, where Bindner pointed out many students were simply parking without having a permit at all.
Bindner emphasized immediate solutions for students to seek out as well as short-term solutions the university is currently working on. She pointed to UT’s transit system that helps students traverse campus more easily. The buses have routes to the leased commuter lots farther from campus, off-campus University housing, the Agriculture campus and more. Schedules and routes can be found online and the buses are tracked by GPS software.
The four parking lots near or around campus that are leased by the university — EC2 at University Commons, C18 on Clinch Avenue and C26 and EC1 by Church Street United Methodist Church — are often not full and have bus routes that accommodate students. Because these lots are leased they often have different time constraints than on-campus lots, but are open during the day for commuters. Bindner advised students arriving after 10 a.m. to park at these lots and take the bus to campus.
For students seeking information on what parking spaces are available, the Tennessee app has information updated on what lots have available spots and Parking and Transportation continues to update its Twitter account.
More than 200 parking spaces in the lot behind the Communication and Information Building opened up after Labor Day, increasing the amount of spots on campus. They were previously closed for construction after the lot had to be resealed. The university also transitioned parking garage N12 on Volunteer Boulevard from residential parking to dual use so commuters are able to park there as well.
"We don't like to change a lot of things mid-stream, but if there is a place where we can adapt to meet what the demands of campus are, we will try to do that," Bindner said.
Koby Castle, a sophomore majoring in accounting, is commuting to campus for the second year in a row.
“The other day, I spent two hours trying to find a parking spot and missed my entire first lecture,” Castle said.
Castle’s professor gave him attendance points, but he now feels left behind in the class.
The solutions the university is working on will help the process settle down as the semester gets started, but ultimately the issue of parking is an issue of space and of a growing campus — issues UT has faced backlash for over the past year as it welcomed the largest freshman class last fall and saw retention at a record high this year.
As the student population grows and the campus changes, Parking and Transportation is also focusing on long-term solutions to help aid the parking situation on campus.
A parking garage beside TRECS is in the planning stage and will hold around 1,200 spaces. The process for this garage to be built will cost about $50,000 per parking space to build, in comparison to the Stokely parking garage which cost around $25,000 per parking space to build.
The parking department is funded primarily through parking passes, special event revenue and the bus transportation fee. Six percent of its revenue comes from citations. They fund themselves, essentially, and are in debt. Building the new parking garage will add to the amount of debt they are in, but is one of the only options to accommodate campus growth. Bindner guessed the garage would be ready within three to four years.
"We're trying to focus on what we do have available and keep focusing on what solutions that we do have right now,” Bindner said.
