UTK’s Free Store hopes to make its mission of sustainability and accessibility permanent on campus by the end of this year.
A petition has been created with the goal of space being allotted for the Free Store on UT’s campus. The Free Store has hosted several successful pop-up events since 2018, but organizers hope that a fixed location could make it part of the UTK fabric.
Senior Maryn Miles has managed the store since 2018 and has observed over the years that there is an immense need for accessible clothes, appliances and more in the campus community. She knows that a permanent location would alleviate some of this need.
“By having a permanent location on campus, we are hoping to create a safe space where students can get what they need, whenever they need. Pop-ups have been a good way to grow the Free Store and engage the student body with who we are and what we do, but we can only make them happen a couple times a year,” Miles said.
Miles has noticed that due to the inconsistency of the pop-ups, a student who may need an article of clothing or something as seemingly minor as toilet paper or napkins might have to wait months or several weeks until the next event. Her goal with the permanent location is to assist students in getting what they need regardless of their financial situation.
The permanent location would also give the Free Store a space to house larger appliances and items that are not as easy to transport, as well as encouraging more donations with the greater storage space. Because of this, the store has been utilizing Instagram to give away some of these large items.
The pandemic also impacted the store’s ability to host pop-ups, so Instagram has been an invaluable resource to communicate with students and get them the items that they need.
“While this did grow our engagement with students, it is not an efficient or probable way to get these things to the students who actually need it. Our petition calls for our UT community's voices to be heard in these regards and we are hoping to use this data to even further support for our space proposal,” Miles said.
Amber Heeke, social impact coordinator in UTK’s Office of Sustainability, believes that helping the campus community is all about access.
“Students who have real, sometimes urgent needs for certain items are really not able to take effective advantage of this resource as it currently exists. The nature of the Instagram "sales" platform is competitive and restrictive -- neither of which is appropriate for our purposes. The pop-ups, while a step better, are irregular, temporary and, especially given the current climate, not a given,” Heeke said.
“Again, none of these qualities lend themselves to reliable or even adequate student service. We feel that reliability and consistency are key to the safety and success of this initiative -- I'll say it -- now, more than ever.”
According to the petition, the mission of the Free Store is to give students access to items and resources that they need in order to succeed on campus, so that they can survive at the university without being burdened with yearly expenses.
Some of the items offered are clothes, kitchen appliances/dishes, house decor, cleaning supplies, school and office supplies, bedding, shoes, bathroom appliances and toiletries.
“We mostly bring clothing and school supplies to pop-ups since those are the items that tend to have the highest turnover rate,” Miles said.
Miles believes the UT community is a good fit for a Free Store. Due to the nature of college campuses and the frequent housing changes that happen, many students have items that they throw away at the end of the year due to lack of space and not knowing where they could take those items.
“Many communities have Free Stores, whether it be campuses, local schools, organizations or just community non-profits. Since there is a high turnover rate with household items on campus from students moving apartments, and from moving home at the end of the semester, there is an opportunity there to make sure students don't throw something in the landfill just because it doesn't fit in their car,” Miles said.
If the Free Store had a permanent space on campus, Miles hopes that it could become a resource where students come and shop before making new purchases that could be financially burdening. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a larger space would also allow for room for distancing and proper sanitation of items and donations.
Heeke added that the financial benefit to students that the store provides is an important point in favor of a permanent location.
“Did you know a third of UT students experience food insecurity? This means that to a great portion of our students, freeing up a few extra dollars can really be a game changer,” Heeke said.
The mission of sustainability that the store supports involves the concept of reuse. By reusing clothes, appliances and more, students are directly participating in helping the environment and reducing waste. Heeke believes that this can help to break the wasteful cycle of the textile and fashion industry.
“I would love to foster more education around this problem, and get students involved in thinking up even more ways we can overcome the never-ending, never-enough mindset, while maintaining and even uplifting the idea of self-expression through apparel,” Heeke said.
Students can get involved with helping the Free Store by signing their petition, which can be accessed through their Instagram at @freestore_utk. Up to date information on volunteer opportunities are typically posted on the store’s Instagram account.
Students who may be interested in a work study position with the Free Store can contact recycle@utk.edu, or can contact Miles directly at mmiles7@vols.utk.edu.
“In the past we have had volunteer days where students could come and help organize donations. We have not been taking donations this year but plan to open that back up soon,” Miles said.
The Free Store hopes that with the help of the campus community, their petition can garner administrative attention and secure a permanent place on campus.