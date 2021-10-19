The University of Tennessee has a beautiful campus sitting on 910 acres of land and bordered by the Tennessee River that stretches all the way from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky. But, the campus has much more to offer than a pretty river and a bunch of buildings.
UT has collectively added memorials, artistic sculptures and historical monuments over the years. Some are hidden in plain sight, while others you have to do a little searching for. Check out the best places to find hidden sculptures you probably didn’t know about.
Tightrope walker on the College of Nursing building
If you look really closely on top of the College of Nursing building, you can spot a tightrope walker up on the roof. Who knew this was ever there? Walk around the side of the building that faces the Payton Manning Pass and look up in the little space between the buildings, and there you will find the tightrope walker. Question is, how did it even get up there in the first place?
Sidewalk sculpture by the McClung Museum
Over by the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, you can spot this unique sculpture on the sidewalk. There is no informational plaque describing who made the sculpture or the inspiration behind its design, but it’s cool to walk through.
Desk and chair on Humanities and Social Sciences Lawn
On the back lawn of the Humanities and Social Sciences building, you might spot this sculpture of a desk and chair standing all by itself. As to what’s sitting on the desk, it is a mystery. What do you think it’s for? Regardless of its mysterious origins and purpose, the Humanities and Social Sciences will remain its forever home.
Prehistoric duckbill replica at McClung Museum
Unless you’ve had a class up by the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, you probably didn’t know there is a massive replica of a duck-billed dinosaur fossil. The replica is accurately built to the real-life size of the 70 million-year-old species. Does anyone want a selfie with the dinosaur? Stop by to check it out!
Sculptures by the College of Architecture and Design
This whole college is filled with art and sculptures on display, so there is way too many to show and talk about. There are bamboo tunnels, fabric canopies and even sculptures like the one pictured. If you want to see some big elaborate sculptures, then check behind the Art and Architecture Building. You can find a few cool sculptures left behind from students in years past.
New football player sculptures by Neyland Stadium
Now, this one isn’t hidden. In fact, it’s right by Neyland Stadium. So if you haven’t been down there this fall, you wouldn’t notice this brand new series of football statues. The story behind these amazing statues is incredibly inspiring. Stop by to read the plaques on these brand new additions to our school’s artistry and history.