With November almost halfway done, the end of the fall semester is rapidly approaching. Nearing the end often causes the attention span of students to waver, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
Staying focused within the final stretch of the semester is crucial to a student’s success. With nearly four weeks left in the semester, it is important to outline some tips for staying consistent until finals week.
Create a routine
Routines can create successful atmospheres for people, especially students. Most people have a routine, but creating one specifically catered towards the end of the semester could be beneficial.
A good idea might be to write down every assignment they have due, and then incorporate that into a weekly plan where they can successfully execute work while remaining productive with their own personal life.
A balanced routine also goes a long way, meaning if you balance between your personal obligations and your academics, you will ultimately be operating within a space where productivity is at a maximum.
Nutrition
Nutrition goes a long way in the grand scheme of life and your day to day energy levels. It is important during this busy time of the academic year to prioritize food that will fuel your body and mind so you can perform to the best of your ability.
When you eat better foods, you will feel better and when people feel good, they are more likely to put forth more energy towards everything you pursue.
Find a study buddy
Working with friends can sometimes be very distracting if a student is trying to complete all of their work by a certain point. With almost four weeks left, there is not much time for procrastination, however, it could be helpful to find a person or friend that works well with you in quiet environments and create a study pact.
Having company present while working on an assignment can create a watcher effect, in which people get things done more efficiently because they are being “watched” by someone else. A study buddy also provides relief if you need to take a quick break from your work. Just make sure you work with someone who motivates you to get your work done, and not the opposite.
Make a playlist that pumps you up
Music can inspire, direct and change the mindsets of people. So create a playlist for these last few weeks that will get you up on your feet and ready to work.
People sometimes forget the power of music and its effects on the brain, but it can certainly propel a student into productivity if the music choices are right. I would shamelessly recommend “About Damn Time” by Lizzo if you really want to get yourself up and moving with your day.
Make studying fun
This may sound simple, but if you find a study tool that makes the experience more enjoyable for you, then this will help immensely with the studying process. You really will get into the process of studying and not even realize you are because you are putting your mind to work and staying busy.
Whenever you engage with material, find a way to make that material more applicable to you. For example, if you have a presentation to finish for a class, you could pretend you are giving a TED Talk and present it as if it were not for school. You would be surprised how far that could take you.
With these tips in mind, hopefully you can find more motivation for the last few weeks of the semester, which are arriving sooner than we think. Remember to give it your all and finish strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.