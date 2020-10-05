Everyone’s favorite time of the year is finally here: fall.
There is so much to look forward to during this season. Not only is it officially spooky season, but you can now burn your favorite fall candle scents, order as many pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks as you want and, you guessed it, plan for who or what you’ll be for Halloween this year.
Given current times of maneuvering through life in a socially distant and mask-wearing kind of way, there are still ways you and your friends can enjoy fall activities in the comfort of your dorms and apartments, as well as in the city. If you and your friends are struggling to figure out what to do this fall, look no further.
Mask up and grab your gals and pals. Here are five fun fall activities to scratch off your fall bucket list.
Throw a pumpkin carving party
What is fall without pumpkins?
Grab a few friends, hit up your local arts and crafts store for the necessary supplies to carve and personalize your best pumpkin yet.
Don’t forget to take a picture. Everyone’s dying to see your masterpiece.
Make homemade candy apples
Fall season brings about many of our favorite sweet treats, and candy apples is one that is sure to always bring a crowd together.
This old-school treat is quick, easy and can get a little messy if you do it the right way. Offering endless toppings, this fun activity will surely be worthwhile.
Make your own fall candles
If you’re like most people who rack up on Bath & Body Works seasonal candles, then you’ll enjoy this fun fall festive activity.
Find an easy DIY recipe for at-home candle making, decide on which scent you can’t live without during this time of year (mine is vanilla) and happy making.
Of course, if you are in a dorm, be mindful of rules, regulations and guidelines.
Host a Disney-themed fall movie night
If you grew up during the early 2000s, then you too had the privilege of spending hours watching some of the best Halloween movies ever created.
From “Twitches” to “Hocus Pocus,” to all of the “Halloweentown” movies, the options were endless.
So, grab your friends and your favorite fall treats because it will be a long night.
Add to your sweater collection
Yes, it is officially sweater weather, the time of year we all look forward to most.
Cooler weather means a given excuse to hit up your favorite retail stores to enhance your fall attire, but don’t forget to wear a mask.
Target and Old Navy are just a couple of stores who already have your new favorite oversized sweater on display.
Don’t hesitate -- buy the sweater, buy the turtleneck. Thrift stores are also a great option to get the best bang for your buck to look great this fall and add a vintage feel to your wardrobe.