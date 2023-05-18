With the semester finally coming to a close, students are beginning to bask in the joy of being done with finals. Between ten-page papers, slacking group project members and elusive extra credit points, dropping-out probably seemed tempting to some in the community. While UT prepares to welcome thousands of students into the alumni family this weekend, many of those who contemplated dropping out were in good company: there have been several famous and successful figures who never completed their education at UT.
That is not to say you should not stick it out to the end. College graduates will make, on average, $1.2 million more over the course of their lifetime versus non-degree holders. Additionally, those who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher have been observed to be physically and mentally more healthy. Nevertheless, these five individuals prove that dropping out is a viable pathway on the road to success.
Kurt Vonnegut
A preface to this entry: Vonnegut did not drop out of UT. He was only technically a student, having enrolled at the university for seven weeks as part of the Army Specialized Training Program in the spring of 1944. He took a variety of courses while here and earned less-than-impressive grades. Shortly after his time in Knoxville, Vonnegut was shipped to Europe and spent much of the remainder of the war as a POW in Dresden, Germany.
Following his return to the United States, Vonnegut completed his education at the University of Chicago. His prolific writing career includes classics such as “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “Cat’s Cradle.” In 2001, the writer made a return visit to Knoxville as part of a lecture series and reminisced about fond times during his time on campus. He died in 2007 at the age of 84.
Cormac McCarthy
Arguably Knoxville’s most famous and treasured writer, Cormac McCarthy is notable for works such as “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road,” both of which have been turned into major motion pictures. McCarthy is actually a two-time UT student. He spent a year here before joining the Air Force and then re-enrolled in 1957 after his service, but he dropped out in 1960.
While at UT, McCarthy was heavily involved with the English department and wrote for the Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine. He was featured in the magazine’s 1959 inaugural issue and its Spring 1960 issue.
Henry Cho
Korean-American comedian Henry Cho is best known for his squeaky clean — yet hilarious — routines centered around his experience growing up as an Asian kid in the South. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with a variety of celebrities, such as Jay Leno, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. Today, he tours across the country, including regular stops at the Grand Ole Opry House, where he has performed over one hundred times. In 2023, he became the first Asian-American to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.
Cho enrolled at UT following his graduation from West High School in the 1980s. It was during his time here that he discovered his love for comedy. He got his start doing stand-up at local comedy clubs, juggling writing jokes in-between doing his homework. He eventually gave up on school, dropping out and hitching it to Los Angeles. He later returned to Tennessee and settled in Nashville with his family, where he is currently still based.
Pam Tillis
The daughter of country music star Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis is a legend in her own right in the genre. She is a Grand Ole Opry inductee who has won one Grammy and two Country Music Association awards. She has also dabbled in acting and reality television, notably serving as a guest judge on season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Before all that, Tillis was a student at UTK. She explored her passion for music during her time here, playing in a jug band called the High Country Swing Band. She dropped out in 1976 and moved to San Francisco. She experimented with pop music there before returning to Nashville and kicking off her country career.
Mookie Betts
This baseball great made history in 2018 when he won the World Series, Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger and Golden Glove awards, making him the first player in Major League Baseball to do so all in one season. In addition to his monumental baseball career, he has also embarked on a successful bowling career and was a prolific basketball star in high school.
However, there is one accomplishment Betts does not have in his impressive collection: a degree from the University of Tennessee. The Smyrna native was a hot prospect in 2010, fielding recruitment attempts by Vanderbilt University, Mississippi State University, University of Alabama at Birmingham and, of course, UT. He chose to become a Volunteer, but he ultimately never made it to campus. Instead, he signed a $750,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.