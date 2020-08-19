It’s already hard enough to make new friends at college, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic grinding the social scene to a halt, meeting new people is next to impossible.
Thankfully, we live in the digital age and new pals are just a click away. Here’s four ways to connect with your fellow Vols.
Looking for a Dungeons and Dragons group? Perhaps you want to form a band? r/UTK’s got you covered.
R/UTK is a criminally-underrated corner of the internet. You can ask questions, post memes and get the latest campus news from a community of over 6,000 strong.
Reddit recently introduced a new subreddit chat feature, so go ahead and chime in! You may meet your new bestie there.
Greek life
Greek life will look very different this year due to the coronavirus. The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life have released guidelines for the 40 plus organizations on campus to safely operate without sacrificing meaningful experiences.
UT has a variety of Greek organizations and boasts a wide selection of historically black and multicultural societies. You can expect to be accepted into a tight-knit group who will nurture your academic and personal growth while also taking part in charitable community service projects.
More information on Greek life and how to join can be found on the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life’s website.
Clubs
Maybe you want to find a community of like-minded individuals, but you don’t want to commit to Greek life. No problem! UT has a diverse array of interesting clubs to meet your needs.
Most groups have already devised plans to meet despite the pandemic, whether it’s over Zoom or, in the case of outdoors-based clubs, socially-distanced activities. A few examples include the Forestry Club, Mock Trial, eSports and SEAT. If you have a passion, odds are there’s a club for it.
Most clubs will have a social media presence, so check Twitter, Instagram and Facebook if you’re interested in a certain club. Students can use VOLink to search for clubs and organizations on campus.
First-Year Programs
It’s a tough time to be a freshman. It’s a period of transition made even more difficult by the current health crisis. Thankfully, there are First-Year Programs.
FYS 101 is a one-credit course offered in the fall that aims to provide new college students with the skills needed to succeed in their first semester. It also provides an opportunity for first-years to meet other first-years, as well as undergraduate peer mentors.
There are also FYS 129 classes, which are geared towards certain niches, ranging from superheroes to international cuisine. Freshmen should definitely take advantage of those classes if they want to meet new people with similar interests.