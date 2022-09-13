Whether a son or daughter lives 20 minutes away or 10 hours away, families have a critical role to play in students’ transition into adulthood.
While college is accompanied by a great deal of independence, it is also a critical reminder for students to stay close to valuable support systems, one of the most important being their families.
There are various campus resources to help families stay connected with their loved ones and be involved in campus initiatives. This article will highlight some of these important resources in order to stay informed.
The Tennessee Family Association
The Tennessee Family Association is a great way to gain access to a variety of campus services and activities. One of its most important features is a bi-weekly newsletter, which provides updates on upcoming events and programs, information about campus safety and other important tips as we all continue to adapt to a dynamic college transition.
All Tennessee Family Association members also receive an annual family guide, which covers dates and deadlines for the entire academic year. Families whodid not receive a copy during Big Orange Welcome or move-in can sign up to obtain the guide during Family Weekend.
Perhaps one of the best advantages to signing up is that the Tennessee Family Association provides your students a chance to apply for scholarships, including the study abroad scholarship, the leadership and service scholarship and the academic scholarship. Families wouldn’t want their students to miss out on this amazing benefit.
To register for the Tennessee Family association, families can visit https://family.utk.edu/tennessee-family-association/. The page will require one to create an account and provide basic information at no cost. Being informed and engaged on campus is one of the best investments families can make for their students’ future.
One Stop Student Services
Just what it sounds like, this is a one-stop-shop for all questions and concerns regarding financial aid and scholarships, tuition payments, academic advising and more. Not only is One Stop beneficial for students, but it is also an ideal place for families to address their questions. Families can connect with this resource through email at onestop@utk.edu, a phone call at (865) 974-1111 or by visiting in person at the Hodges Library ground floor between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the weekdays.
UT Police Department
Nothing matters more than the safety of all students. Therefore, along with students, it is wise for parents to have the UTPD’s contact information on hand. Do not hesitate to reach out to UTPD with any questions regarding student safety and security.
- UTPD non-emergency phone number: (865) 974-3114
- UTPD emergency phone number: (865) 974-3111
Bond through a letter
While many believe that the concept of writing letters is “old school,” it is a beautiful way to convey to someone how special they are or the fact that they are worth taking the time to reflect upon.
Fortunately, there is a way to help parents revitalize this long-gone tradition. If you ever want to send your child more than a text message, visit https://family.utk.edu/letters-from-home/ to submit a positive note. Completing the information sections will send a message to the student’s UTK email address. Maybe this method is not so old fashioned after all.
In addition to the invaluable contributions by our Volunteer families, the Office of the Dean of Students is ever-present to ensure the success of your students both inside and outside the classroom. I wish you a most memorable Family Weekend Experience. And remember, we always need your love, support, and motivation. Go Vols!
