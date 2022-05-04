Since 1931, UT has awarded a select number of graduating seniors with the Torchbearer Award, the highest honor for undergraduates. The award goes to seniors who, through leadership and excellence have uniquely embodied the Torchbearer Creed, which says “One that beareth a torch shadoweth oneself to give light to others.”
If the number of Torchbearers signifies the caliber of a graduating class, then the class of 2022 is one to remember. With 10 Torchbearers, this year’s class received more awards than any class since 2014.
Before they graduate, The Daily Beacon asked each Torchbearer the same question: When you visit UT in 10 years, what changes would you like to see? Below are their responses, which together map a vision for UT’s future and serve as a farewell from students who have dedicated their college careers to making change happen.
Basic needs support
Ashlyn Anderson, a Haslam Scholar in the College Scholars Program, spent much of her time at UT advocating for students who did not have access to basic needs like food and housing. Through her scholarship on food security and her leadership of the Student Basic Needs Coalition, Anderson, who will head to Mexico as a Fulbright Scholar in the fall, fought for a UT that takes the basic needs of its most vulnerable students seriously.
“I would like to see there be a proliferation of food and basic needs insecurity support systems on campus,” Anderson said. “The reality is, we have had a huge positive change in our food environment on campus … but our campus is only continuing to grow and there’s going to be more and more students so I think it really is going to come down to, how do we support the students who are most vulnerable?”
Making space for marginalized students
Taylor Dempsey, a migration studies scholar through the College Scholars Program with an emphasis on Latin America, decided they wanted to be an immigration lawyer after a VolBreaks trip to Austin, Texas, where they saw a need for advocacy. After years of working with refugees and immigrants in her hometown of Memphis and at UT, Dempsey, who uses she/they pronouns, will begin law school at Duke University in the fall.
“When I visit UT in 10 years, I would like to see the university be a safer, more welcoming place for all students. UT consistently allows racism, anti-semitism, homophobia and ableism to run rampant on campus,” Dempsey said. “I would like to see UT take stronger, more definitive steps to combat this and protect students with marginalized identities.”
Accessibility
Claire Donelan is most visible as the 2021-2022 SGA student body president, but her advocacy on behalf of UT extends to every part of her life on campus. As a Global Leadership Scholar, a student ambassador and an active leader in Greek life, she guided years of change at the university. Donelan will move to Atlanta to work with FritoLay this year.
“I want to see a campus that truly goes above and beyond when it comes to accessibility. As our buildings grow older and have the normal wear and tear there should always be plans to revamp and look at how accessible the building is,” Donelan said. “As far as the student body goes I would love to be able to see a campus that is deeply rooted in the Volunteer Spirit. The Volunteer Spirit is what keeps the campus alive, keeps us so close knit and is what makes UTK so special.”
Change through student leadership
Savannah Hall co-founded and served as president of UT’s chapter of Leading Women of Tomorrow because of her passion for opening male-dominated spaces to more women in leadership. A Baker Scholar, past SGA Senate chair and former Capitol Hill intern, Hall will start at UT College of Law in the fall as a Tennessee Law Scholar.
“In my junior year, I enjoyed serving as SGA Senate Chair and seeing senators’ bright ideas turn into bills,” Hall said. “My experience in SGA enabled me to realize the importance of community at UT and appreciate all that UT has to offer. In 10 years, I am confident that this campus will look starkly different than the UT I attended.”
Sustainable infrastructure
Simon Jolly dedicated much of his time at UT to ensuring campus was environmentally friendly and sustainable through his leadership in Fossil Free Tennessee and the Sustainable Energy Working Group. A resident assistant, VOLbreaks leader and the 2021-2022 SGA student body executive treasurer, Jolly will work for Esri, an international GIS company, where he will help solve environmental problems at the corporate and governmental level.
“When I visit UT in 10 years, I want to see sustainability embedded into the infrastructure and culture of our university. Solar panels on HSS? A green roof over the proposed TRECS expansion? These are some of the changes that I want to have me saying ‘UT didn't look like this when I was here!’” Jolly said.
Inter-college collaboration
Aruha Khan, founder of Student Advocates for Medicine in Politics and president of UT’s premedical chapter of the American Medical Student Association, has been an active voice for medical equality through her leadership on campus and in Knoxville.
As a biological sciences and finance major who will become the lead medical assistant and clinical researcher at Genesis Neuroscience Clinic as she works towards an MD and MBA, Khan hopes for greater access to medical resources for underserved students and greater collaboration across campus units.
“I would be interested to see greater collaboration across colleges. For example, the collaboration may include an expansion of multidisciplinary programs, similar to the Heath Integrated Business & Engineering Program,” Khan said. “I would also be interested to see an expansion of the Public Health program for undergraduates.”
Integration into Knoxville community
Varun Rangnekar, a Haslam Scholar and Melton Scholar, served as a volunteer with the East Knox Free Medical Clinic, as editor-in-chief of Pursuit, UT’s undergraduate research journal and as co-director of TEDxUTK. As he heads to dental school at Columbia University in New York, Rangnekar is excited to invest in the Washington Heights community and hopes to see more community engagement at UT.
“I would like to see more of an integration between the University of Tennessee and the local Knoxville community, not just through sports, but through bettering the community, specifically the historically disadvantaged areas,” Rangnekar said.
Diversity in growth
Deanna Riley, a Haslam Scholar and vice chair of the Black Cultural Programming Committee, has been a prolific researcher and volunteer as she studies neuroscience, Hispanic studies and philosophy on the pre-medical track. A volunteer at Central High School and Pond Gap Elementary who was selected as an undergraduate research assistant at Johns Hopkins University, Riley is working to become a pediatrician and clinic researcher.
“I hope that the university develops its efforts to make our campus more sustainable, improves the collaborations between student organizations and not only increases in diversity, but also introduces more initiatives for inclusivity and connectivity amongst our growing student body,” Riley said.
Torchbearers Tasimba Jonga and Catelyn Williams declined to comment.