10 UT students were selected to head to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head to head as part of the Big Orange Combine. The program selects five student athletes in the Thornton Athletics Student Life Center and five students from Haslam College of Business.
Senior human resources major Mallory Redmond is among the 10 students departing on Wednesday to work at the most-watched sporting event in America.
“For me, to go to the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime opportunity that [UT] has given me. I’m so excited. I never thought in my life that I would go to a Super Bowl,” Redmond said.
At Super Bowl LVII, the Big Orange Combine group will work with Super Bowl Experience, going through the exhibits around the Super Bowl, helping fans through their journey and ensuring they have the best experience possible.
As a human resources major, professionally, Redmond is looking to make the most of this chance as well.
“[Human resources] really focuses on the people-- making sure they’re happy and problem solving for employees, so this will help me problem solve by making sure everyone has a hospitable experience,” Redmond said. “I’m hoping to meet a lot of people, not only professionally, but the other students going with me and seeing where they want to take their careers as well.”
Additionally, she is looking to explore a more specific area in her potential career path – human resources in sports.
“It’s important because I'm going to be able to immerse myself in the sports industry and culture and I’m never going to have that experience again,” Redmond said. “This is the biggest sporting event of the year … not many opportunities come by like this.”
Junior Doneiko Slaughter will also head to Arizona. Slaughter is studying management and is also a cornerback on the football team. Along with the professional experience, Slaughter is excited to get a look at the potential pinnacle of his athletic career.
“I’m very excited. I just feel really blessed. When someone from Vol Leaders approached me with this opportunity, it was only right for me to take it,” Slaughter said. “It’s going to be great to experience the atmosphere … Obviously, seeing it in person, one day, hopefully, I’ll be there … If I work hard enough I can get there.”
However, in the world of NIL, there is more to this experience than affirming his goals from the outside looking in.
“Professionally, seeing how sports events are organized, seeing how they facilitate everything … I can coach my own 7-on-7, or just my own camp for kids who want to play football or any other sport,” Slaughter said.
Moreover, Redmond and Slaughter are, of course, excited to take in the moment.
“I found out in the middle of my class and I was so excited that I texted my parents immediately and called everyone I knew. They were like, ‘There’s no way, how did you get this,’” Redmond said.
As for where their allegiances lie on game day, Redmond will be rooting for the Eagles. Slaughter, however, is hoping that the Chiefs win it all on Sunday night – specifically, his former teammate, Trey Smith.
Vol For Life Trey Smith is now an offensive lineman for Kansas City.
“It’s a big step for him. I’m there to support him. I’m sure he’ll come back in the spring showing off for us,” Slaughter said.
Trey Smith participated in the Big Orange Combine during his time at UT, traveling to Super Bowl LIV in Miami when the Chiefs came out on top over the San Francisco 49ers. What Smith did not know is that he would soon be playing for the team on the field.
