With this fall semester finally being back in-person, it certainly hasn’t lacked events, chaos and lots of learning curves. So whether you were hitting the books or binging a Netflix series, here’s some of the top news stories from campus that defined the semester.
Vols Start Back program offers students $250
As students returned to a semblance of a normal in-person, on-campus experience, the Division of Student Success offered them $250 to register for and complete a simple Canvas course which required attendance at certain campus events. Over 4,000 undergraduate students signed up for or completed the program.
The semester kicked off with the 7th Annual Slap the Rock which students said brought joy, optimism and hope to the upcoming school semester. Finally being back in person was a feeling unlike any other, but some students were worried class would be back online by fall break while others thought the mask mandate would be over with. The semester was able to stay afloat, in part because of the energy students brought to campus.
Aspen Heights’ uncomfortable living conditions
With the largest freshman class in UT’s history, on-campus housing became scarcer than usual. Because of this, some students were sent to an alternative form of housing instead of Laurel Hall or other dorm buildings. As students began living at the Aspen Heights apartment building, however, they found that the living conditions did not meet the expectations set by the university.
Now that there are multitudes of students plus COVID-19 mandates, it seems that there’s a fine line of precaution and efficiency. For the first few weeks of class, dining hall lines were 45 minutes long or even longer, as staff shortages led to slower service. Students called for meal plans to food pantries to putting more staff members in the kitchen.
Boyd withdraws from fundraiser for anti-LGBTQ rights politican
President Boyd withdrew his support from a fundraiser for longtime friend and Tennessee state senator Mark Pody after facing criticism for Pody’s anti-LGBTQ stances. Boyd remarked that he disagreed with Pody on numerous issues, but UT community members spoke out in confusion and dismay. Boyd made it clear that he supports all forms of diversity including LGBTQ inclusion, and even redirected funds to the Pride Center.
Trash thrown onto Neyland field
Who knew throwing trash onto a football field would bring so many consequences? At this year’s home game against Ole Miss, a $250,000 fine was leveled at UT after fans threw trash onto the field in protest of what they perceived to be multiple bad calls from referees. Animosity towards Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who once coached at UT before abruptly leaving in 2010, certainly played a role. Multiple fans were arrested and many students were banned from all sports events for the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year.
UT offers to reinstate Anming Hu
On Oct. 14, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick announced a reinstatement offer for Prof. Anming Hu, whose professorship was terminated following false charges of fraud and espionage. The case brought the Department of Justice’s China Initiative program under increased scrutiny, since many believed the termination to be racially motivated.
Alpha Tau Omega suspended until 2026
The fraternity community has lost one of its frats for the next five years. Because of constant hazing and alcohol violations, Alpha Tau Omega has been suspended until 2026, and no student can associate with the frat or host events under its name until the suspension has been lifted.
Students protest new on-campus housing lottery
University Housing announced a new lottery system for on-campus housing which will favor first-year students over upperclassmen who wish to remain on campus. Students petitioned and protested the new policy, which they believe demonstrates that UT is prioritizing class size and profits over guaranteeing on-campus housing for students who may struggle to secure other options.
Just as the UT System lifted all mask mandates in accordance with Tennessee law, Chancellor Plowman announced that such a change would be in violation of federal guidelines and that the university would have to keep the mandate, along with a vaccine mandate for all UT employees covered under federal contracts. But when a federal district judge filed an injunction against the Biden administration on Nov. 30, the mask and vaccine mandates were lifted once more. Chancellor Plowman said in an email that the university would keep students updated on any future changes.