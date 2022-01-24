In the spring of 2020, just as campus closed and the long COVID-19 lockdown began, the executive members of SGA, including then-Student Body President Natalie Campbell, put forward a win-win proposal. The new program, called “Donations for Citations,” would allow students to donate food and hygiene items to Smokey’s Pantry in lieu of paying off a parking ticket.
Perhaps because it launched at the beginning of the pandemic and its test run came during the 2020-2021 school year when classes were mostly online, many students were unaware that the program existed.
Those who were aware of the program, however, were quick to utilize it. According to Moira Bindner, communications and customer service manager for Parking and Transit, all 500 parking citations allocated for dismissal through the Donations for Citations program were used up during the first year and some students were turned away.
The program eats up only a small portion of the Parking and Transit budget, of which 8-9% comes from parking citations. Still, Bindner estimates that around $22,500 was set off from the budget for the 2021-2022 school year to cover the 750 parking citations eligible for dismissal, up from 500 the year before.
In the program’s second year, however, it has proven to be underutilized. Of the 500 citations available to be dismissed through donations in the fall 2021 semester alone, only 284 were dismissed, according to Parking and Transit Services.
“One of our challenges is for students to understand that it’s available,” Bindner said. “In a normal year if people had known about it more, we would have gone through that first 500 in the first month, but we actually haven’t reached that 500 yet for this semester.”
Because the number of eligible citations rolls over to spring 2022, nearly 500 parking citations will be eligible for dismissal through donations to Smokey’s Pantry this semester. Bindner said the purpose of the program is closely tied to its central caveat — students may only get one parking citation dismissed through the program each school year.
“It’s not meant as a way to pay your citations, it’s meant as a way to help people understand how to get around campus, cause they can only use it once,” Bindner said.
Students who receive a parking citation, either for parking in the wrong place or without a permit, may bring five full-sized, non-perishable items to the Parking and Transit office on Stephenson Drive, along with their citation for dismissal.
A list of the pantry’s most needed items, from canned foods to granola bars to toothpaste, can be found on the program’s website.
Students benefit from Donations for Citations by saving money on paying a parking citation. On the other end of the equation, Smokey’s Pantry, which operates out of the Tyson House Student Foundation on Melrose Avenue, benefits from a large influx of donations.
Caitlynne Fox, director of operations at Smokey’s Pantry, said that the program ensures that the pantry has enough items to serve the community abundantly. The last drop-off of donations from Parking and Transit at the end of last semester was so large that it filled the pantry’s entire backstock.
“I think it’s going really well,” Fox said. “It’s really giving us a lot of donations, kind of a shocking amount of donations every time, which is really wonderful to see.”
Though the pantry is operated out of Tyson House, a Christian campus ministry, the religious nature of the center is kept completely separate from the pantry, which is open to all students, staff and faculty, as well as community members with no direct university affiliation.
Despite the fact that the pantry is situated near the center of campus and does not require any financial information or identification, Fox said that it has consistently had far more supply than demand, even throughout the pandemic.
“We could always be helping out more students, faculty and staff,” Fox said. “Raising awareness is really hard with an issue like food insecurity, because, you know, as Americans, there’s that whole ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ ideal that, whether consciously or subconsciously is trained into a lot of people. So people in my experience at least don’t like to talk about food insecurity and money issues.”
The partnership between Fox and Bindner sustains the program, and raising awareness of their respective organizations is a high priority for each. In order for more people to learn about parking policy and Smokey’s Pantry, each says that more students should know about Donations for Citations.
Currently, the most needed items at the pantry are hygiene products, such as shampoo and toothpaste. With 500 citations still able to be dismissed through the program, all parties involved with the initiative stand to gain this semester.
“We want to help you and we have the food and hygiene items to give, so we try to work with everyone as much as possible,” Fox said.
Students who are interested in visiting or volunteering with Smokey’s Pantry can call or text at (865) 236-1235 or email at smokeyspantry@gmail.com.