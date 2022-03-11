It takes courage to report the news, especially when the odds are consistently stacked against you.
This is the core of “Writing with Fire,” an Indian documentary from 2021. It was directed and produced by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. Ghosh also shot the film with Karan Thapliyal, and Ghosh and Thomas edited it with Anne Fabini. It’s spoken almost entirely in Hindi and is currently the first Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
The film was shown for free in the Lindsey Auditorium in Hodges Library Thursday night. Lecturer of film studies Z. Rubi S. Lozoya introduced the film and led a discussion afterwards along with journalism professor Joy Jenkins and documentarian Elaine Sheldon.
The documentary follows the newspaper Khabar Lahariya, which is run by lower caste Dalit women. The news agency aims to report the truth within politics, crime and religion as they shift into digital reporting with smartphones. It chronicles the growth of the newspaper over the course of a few years as they pave a way for themselves on digital platforms.
“Writing with Fire” is a film that showcases the accurate reporting of female journalists in a profession and country that won’t let them succeed. It’s an incredible documentary, as it brings these professionals to an audience that might not have ever been aware of them otherwise.
The film pays specific attention to three reporters at Khabar Lahariya: chief reporter Meera, crime reporter Suneeta and the ever learning Shyamkali. It shows how they are able to report, by meeting people where they are to tell their stories.
Meera is the most capable journalist of the three, as she leads the team of women into the digital era of news. Suneeta quickly proves herself as she begins to report on the mafia’s illegal mining operations, constantly standing up for herself and not taking the patronizing comments from the men around her. Finally, Shyamkali actively tries to learn how to be a journalist and use a smartphone, something she’s never had access to before. However, she begins to grasp the position and do just as good of a job as the women around her.
The documentary does an excellent job at presenting not just the work that the women accomplish, but the impacts that it has. For example, when they would report on a village not having electricity, it would gain enough traction that the government would bring electricity to the people of the village.
This extends to the work that they do on reporting on government officials, including the prime minister, leaders of religious groups and the police force. They often bring a critical viewpoint on the actions of those in power, pointing out their faults, hypocrisy and failings. The newspaper does its journalistic duty as a watchdog to those in power, and the film documents the effectiveness of their work.
That’s the beautiful quality of this film, as it portrays the power of journalism and its ability to cause change. It’s made infinitely more impressive given the circumstances surrounding the female journalists reporting the truth. Not only are they women working within a patriarchal society, but it’s also a society where they are born into one of the lowest castes in India and barely have enough resources to do the work that they are doing. That’s why it becomes triumphant when they begin to gain traction and build an office together.
In that aspect, it’s an incredible documentary. As for some of the other technical elements, they work to bring this story to the screen. The camera and cinematography does this especially well, as it replicates what it would be like to work alongside these women. It transports the viewer into the shoes of the journalists documenting and reporting everything around them. The editing is equally impressive, especially given the hours upon hours of footage that they must have had to go through from their years of shooting. It flows quickly without skipping any details.
“Writing with Fire” documents the work that the women of the Khabar Lahariya newspaper have accomplished. It’s inspiring to see their growth as journalists within the digital age, especially considering every single odd stacked against them.
As a profession, journalism can be tough to break into. The public might not have your back and government officials might be wary. But reporting on events, crime, politics, groups and people among other things takes courage and expertise to do so well.
That’s why these women working for Khabar Lahariya are true professionals. They go above and beyond to report the news despite some not ever using a smartphone before. It shows their dedication to the craft as well as their impact upon the communities that they serve. They act as watchdogs to political and governmental officials, which some newspapers can barely claim.
This film does a spectacular job of bringing these women to the forefront and presenting the important work that they do on a daily basis. It shows how they’ve overcome obstacles and difficulties to get where they are today and how they continue to grow. Hopefully, this documentary will inform people who may have never heard of Khabar Lahariya beforehand about the incredible prowess, drive and courage that they portray.
Professor and documentarian Elaine Sheldon summed up the movie perfectly during the discussion after the screening.
“Yes it’s about journalism, yes it’s about what’s happening there politically, all that, but it is a sisterhood film in so many ways,” Sheldon said. “Rather than making any one particular woman the hero of the situation, they did a great job at making this a chorus and knowing that this one is contributing to this one’s well being in this particular space. I’m so glad they emphasized that.”
This screening was presented for free at the University of Tennessee, but I encourage everyone to seek out this film in some capacity. It demands to be seen.
4.5 of 5 Torches