Throughout the month of October, Hodges Library will host a Women in Horror exhibition as they screen horror movies directed by women. The first film, “Relic,” will be shown Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Lindsay Young Auditorium.
Aside from showing the films themselves, the exhibition will also display student submissions of short films, research presentations and music related to the topic before screening the main film of the night.
Diana Dalton, a sophomore cinema studies major, is excited for the opportunity that the library is offering to create individual works in whatever medium they prefer.
“I think it’s an amazing initiative for the event organizers to also facilitate a gallery of student work, accepting any medium,” Dalton said. “I think it will increase student interest in the event and amplify UT’s very own women in horror.”
Additionally, there is a special collections exhibit to complement the series entitled, “Monstrous Women,” a scavenger hunt students can complete and a display of recommended horror books.
Brittany Norwood, a Commons librarian at Hodges, was inspired to plan this event by a nationwide organization who hosted an annual women in horror event. When the organization disbanded earlier this year, they encouraged others to continue hosting the event on a smaller scale.
“It had always been something I wanted to do, my supervisor approved it, and here we are,” Norwood said.
Norwood explained that recognizing women who are involved in the horror industry is vital as many people automatically assume that horror movies are primarily made by men.
“It is important to show that women are working on the genre, they always have,” Norwood said. “Just because they don’t … have a byline about them every week doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”
Dalton appreciates the way in which this exhibition focuses on female directors and believes it can be inspiring to all students.
“I 100% believe that it’s important to give a platform to women in the film industry because we’ve been so underrepresented throughout history and to this day, with horror especially being a genre with a thicker glass ceiling,” Dalton said.
On Oct. 14, the library will be screening “Tigers are Not Afraid” by Issa López. The following Wednesday, they will show “The Stylist” and director Jill Gevargizian will stay afterwards for a Q&A. The last Thursday of the month, they will screen “Jennifer’s Body” by Karyn Kusama. Also, there will be a livestream Q&A with Lisa Morton, horror screenwriter and author, on Oct. 18.
More information on the full event schedule can be found on the library website.
Norwood encourages people to come to the movies that they feel comfortable attending. If horror is not your thing, she says it would be helpful to do some research on each film and see if any of them might feel more approachable to you.
She does think, however, that these films cover important issues that people should think about.
“Do what you can handle, don’t overexert yourself, don’t see something that’s going to make you upset,” Norwood said. “But if the reason you don’t want to come or you’re not coming is because you’re afraid it might make you think, then yeah, show up to all of them.”