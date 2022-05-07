After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, Volapalooza returned to UT on Friday night with rapper Wiz Khalifa as the major music star of the night.
Volapalooza – a play on Chicago’s music festival Lollapalooza – is an end-of-the-year concert where students can relax before finals week. The first Volapalooza took place in 2003 and it has since grown into the largest student-organized event on campus, thanks to the Campus Events Board.
Khalifa is one of the more well known artists to perform at Volapalooza, but many big-name artists have performed in the past, such as Tyga, Fitz and the Tantrums, Andy Grammar, Three 6 Mafia, COIN, Portugal, blackbear and X Ambassadors.
Discounted Volapalooza tickets for UT students went up for sale on April 1 and cost $10. Student tickets sold out, but regular concert tickets were still open to the public for a higher rate.
A brand new event called Party in the Park took place before the concert. Food trucks like B’s Bites and Goodwins lined up in Circle Park to provide free food to students from 5 to 8 p.m. DJs were also expected at Party in the Park but were cancelled due to persistent rain and thunderstorms.
Volapalooza concerts have taken place in a variety of campus settings: Circle Park, Fiji Island, World’s Fair Park, the TRECS Intramural Fields and the Student Plaza. This year, Khalifa performed inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Thompson-Boling opened the lower part of the arena for all guests. About three-fourths of the open seats in the stands and all of the floor seats were taken.
The concert started at 8 p.m. with three opening acts: the hip hop duo Ying Yang Twins, and rappers JUVENILE and Chevy Woods.
While most of the audience did not seem familiar with any of the openers, the performers managed to hype up the crowd. The crowd picked up when the Ying Yang Twins performed their popular song “Get Low,” and JUVENILE got more audience attention with an interactive call and response performance.
Junior Isabel Cardona reflected on her experience with the opening acts.
“The artists before Wiz were definitely not from our generation, but I still thought it was fun,” Cardona said.
Chevy Woods, a rapper also known as Khalifa’s “hype man,” was the last opening act. After two hours of anticipation, Khalifa took the stage and opened with “Taylor Gang” featuring Chevy Woods.
Khalifa performed many of his more popular songs, such as “Black and Yellow,” “We Dem Boyz,” “On My Level,” “The Thrill,” “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Promises.”
He also performed songs that he had collaborated on with other artists, such as “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It and Miley Cyrus, “Sucker for Pain” with Lil Wayne and Imagine Dragons and “Or Nah” with Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd.
Contrasting to the opening acts, the crowd’s energy increased significantly after Khalifa started performing. More people seemed to be familiar with Khalifa’s songs and engaged with his music by singing and dancing.
In addition to his most famous songs, Khalifa performed two songs from his most recent album “Full Court Press,” released on April 8.
After an hour-long performance, Khalifa closed with “Young, Wild & Free” and ended the show with “See You Again.”
The event ran with no major problems, but one hiccup occurred during the middle of Khalifa’s performance. After taking off his shirt, the microphone box detached from Khalifa’s pants. The rapper continued performing while attempting to reattach the box, and a stage hand ran out to quickly reclip the box to Khalifa.
Students seemed to be either entertained or unimpressed by all of the performances. When Khalifa asked the crowd if Volapalooza was anyone’s first Wiz Khalifa concert, many cheered, but one girl in the audience responded “first and last.” Many people also left the arena during the opening acts before Khalifa even went on stage.
Others made the most of the event and thought it was a good concert for a low price.
“I think Wiz Khalifa and his friends put on a good show,” junior Mariah Webb said. “I didn’t know most of the songs, but I made the most of the night. Overall, I had a great time.”
“I think the show was what you made it,” Cardona said. “The tickets were cheap and Wiz and the Ying Yang Twins definitely made the $10 tickets worth it in my opinion.”