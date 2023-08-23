The 2023-24 school year is a new beginning for all Vols, not just the freshmen who have moved into their dorms and eagerly await their classes, football games and the college experiences that they've heard so much about. Welcome Week helps all Vols get involved and feel like they belong on this campus by hosting events throughout the first week of classes. Here is a list of some of the events you should check out during the first week of classes.
Cabinet Meet & Greet
Join Chancellor Donde Plowman and members of her cabinet for a meet and greet on Pedestrian Walkway from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the first day of class. All students are welcome to drop by, pick up some tailgate food and talk to campus leadership. Plowman also hosts office house throughout the year where students can stop by to ask questions or make conversation. You can find the schedule for those office hours here.
Jones Center Fall Open House
The Jones Center for Leadership and Service is one of the many organizations on campus that provides Volunteers with the opportunity to enrich their lives and give back to the community. At this open house, you will learn about the many things that you can get involved in, meet the student leaders at the Jones Center and participate in some free giveaways. This will happen on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in the Student Union Suite 193.
Student Engagement Fair
While other events on this list feature student organizations, the Student Engagement Fair is the place to be if you want to learn more about the 250+ organizations on UT’s campus. This is the Center for Student Engagement’s largest event of the year, and surely you will find a club or organization where you feel like you belong. The fair will take place on Pedestrian Walkway on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Get some dinner on campus and browse your options for involvement.
CEB’s Welcome Back Bash
Immediately after the Student Engagement Fair, CEB is hosting their Welcome Back Bash in the HSS Plaza. This event features a silent disco, free food and personalized airbrushed t-shirts. The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. and is a great opportunity to meet new people and have fun.
Pride Center Fall Open House
One of the great places on campus to get involved is the Pride Center. They provide many resources to students, including information about and support for the LGBTQ community at UT. At this event, you will have the opportunity to meet the staff at the Pride Center, get acquainted with the building, learn about the resources the center offers and partake in some free refreshments. This event will take place on Aug. 25, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. in the Student Union, Suite 373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.