The upcoming presidential election this November reminds us all of the course of action the past has taken in attaining voter equality among all people.
The University Libraries Department featured a double-header as a kick-off for their Voting Rights Film Series, which will conclude on Oct. 29.
The films highlighted this evening included “The Right to Vote,” which addressed attempts of voter suppression against Indigenous populations in North Dakota and “MIGUEL TRUJILLO DAY Indigenous Votes Matter!,” centering on the passing of House Memorial 45, which honored and memorialized Miguel Trujillo and codified the day as Native American Voting Rights Day.
The first film, “The Right to Vote,” featured many different speakers from North Dakota and reflected on the attempts of government to suppress the votes of Native Americans as well as the implications of such attempts and how the Indigenous population fought back.
According to the film, in 2011, the South Dakota legislature passed a law that would not allow citizens to vote unless they had the required identification card with a registered street address.
However, many Native Americans lacked residential street addresses, lived in homes that were unmarked or were subject to a housing crisis and, therefore, lacked a consistent address due to frequent moving from home to home.
Originally, the bill had been rejected on a bipartisan basis due to fears of voter disenfranchisement.
Yet, the voter ID bill was passed later that year. This left many Native Americans in North Dakota without the proper and required items to legally vote. Indigenous populations were turned away at the polls.
In response, a lawsuit was filed by the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) but it was struck down by the Supreme Court as they upheld the voter ID bill.
This didn’t stop local tribal governments; they became mobilized and attempted to educate Native Americans on their rights and their ability to vote. Local governments worked together to ensure people had identification cards with a physical address so that they could vote.
The following film, “Miguel Trujillo Day” reflected on Miguel Trujillo and the impact of his legacy on Native Americans in New Mexico. Miguel Trujillo was a member of the Pueblo of Isleta and a United States World War II Marine Corps veteran.
Miguel Trujillo was raised by his mother and with his brother, Bartolo. The film’s narrator stated he was serious about his education – receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and embarking on a master’s degree. Trujillo also served as a recruiter during World War II. However, on Aug. 3, 1948, he brought a lawsuit in federal court against the Valencia County, New Mexico.
This lawsuit was filed because Native Americans living on reservations, such as Miguel Trujillo, were not allowed to vote in the United States’ elections despite citizenship being granted to Native Americans in 1924. This was because, according to the law, they did not pay taxes on the land on which they lived.
Trujillo’s inability to vote, among other Native Americans, led to a lawsuit which was won in his favor. The three judges on the case voted this law to be in violation of the 14th and 15th amendments of the Constitution – citing it as racial discrimination.
Many New Mexican Native Americans spoke on the effect and legacy of this lawsuit and the vote which granted suffrage.
The film ended with Trujillo’s grandson reflecting on his experiences with his grandfather – referencing the importance of education and how Trujillo’s being an educator influenced people throughout the country.
Trujillo’s grandson said his grandfather wanted everyone to have rights and to be independent, and to carry on with traditions and culture as Indian people – not to be governed by a ruler or government that didn’t allow them to be independent and free.
The film series will proceed weekly, ending on Oct. 29 before the general election on November 3. The next film to be featured is “Suppressed: The #FightToVote.”
The last day to register to vote in Tennessee is Oct. 5 and the early voting period in Tennessee is Oct. 14-29. There will be a 30-minute virtual workshop on the process of voting beginning at 6:30 PM on Oct. 8. More details about this event and the film series may be found on the UT Events Calendar.