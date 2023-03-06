On Monday, the VOLS 2 VOLS peer educators under the Center for Health Education and Wellness hosted Safe Spring Break. The topic of the event was reflected perfectly in its name, Safe Spring Break, and focused on accessing mental health resources, learning how to be an active bystander and being safe in situations involving alcohol.
The team in the health hut consisted of four students involved with VOLS 2 VOLS. These students were Ashlynn Malone and Kat Moody, — both studying neuroscience but respectively a senior and junior — Luke Leftwich, — a sophomore studying biology and english — and Jayden Blake, an exploratory-major freshman. These students had plenty of knowledge, goodies and a trivia game to promote engagement as students walked by.
While the surface level goal of this event was to teach people how to be safe for spring break, Leftwich dove a little deeper into its true purpose.
“We’re teaching them how to be safe in a variety of ways. It’s not just being safe, but being well,” Leftwich said. “Staying mentally well, but also like if you’re going to go drink over spring break, practicing safe strategies with alcohol. Even if you’re not doing that, then just generally be kind to yourself.”
The health hut was scattered with merchandise including water bottles, sunglasses, buttons that depicted standard pour sizes, stickers with messages about consent, sunscreen and hand sanitizers. If you spun the wheel by the hut and answered one of their trivia questions such as “Why should you drink water daily?”, you had the opportunity to choose a piece of merchandise to take with you.
VOLS 2 VOLS works to bring awareness to just about every issue that students might face.
“It’s the dimensions of wellness,” Malone said. “Anything college students can struggle with, we try to target. So right now we have a little handout for sexual violence, alcohol use, safe sex, consent … anything that could target college students in particular.”
Though this event took place right before spring break and focused on spring break safety, the tips and tricks that the VOLS 2 VOLS and Center for Health Education and Wellness teaches do not apply only to spring break.
“It’s stuff that you can do no matter what you’re up to over spring break. It should bridge the gap between whether you’re out there partying the whole time or just having a slow week,” Moody said.
VOLS 2 VOLS hosts a myriad of events, typically out on campus twice a week raising awareness for and spreading knowledge about topics that interest or affect college students.
“Last week we were doing the health hut for national eating disorder awareness,” Malone said. “We try to do as many of these as our staffing allows us to. As an organization, we don’t really have a standard for it, but we like to be out here at least twice a week.”
It is incredibly important to remain aware of your surroundings and safety, especially during spring break. Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, and if you choose to go a little wild to release your stress, then keep in mind the safety of yourself and others.
This mindset, according to VOLS 2 VOLS, is what being an active bystander is all about. As this Friday approaches and spring break is in full swing, it is important to make sure your plans don’t compromise your personal health.
