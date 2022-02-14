On May 6, the Center for Student Engagement and Thompson-Boling Arena are bringing Volapalooza back after two years without the concert, this time with a performance by Wiz Khalifa.
The annual end-of-year concert was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, and even current juniors at UT have never experienced the event. General admission student tickets will be sold for $5 through the Thompson-Boling ticketing system and are expected to go on sale soon.
Students who purchase tickets will receive them on the day before the concert, May 5. Even for students who do not wish to attend the concert, there will be a party in Circle Park earlier in the day, hosted by Campus Events Board and Student Engagement.
Volapalooza, named after the iconic Chicago music festival Lollapalooza, began in 2003 as a way to celebrate the end of the school year and help students relax before the start of exams. Past performers have represented a broad range of genres, and include Tyga, Flogging Molly, Fitz and the Tantrums and Passion Pit.