Marki Lukyniuk, a junior from Ukraine studying violin performance who came to UT as a refugee of war, will perform a benefit concert for his home country on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. in room 362 of the Student Union. The concert is free and open to the public, and will provide attendees the chance to make a donation for Ukraine.
Lukyniuk was a student in the capital city of Kyiv when Russian forces under President Vladimir Putin began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of this year.
As a lifelong student of music attending the prestigious Kyiv Conservatory, also known as the Pyotr Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine, Lukyniuk survived the war long enough to find a university where he could study abroad.
Early in the war, Ukraine made an exemption for conscription-aged men who were registered as students at universities outside the country.
“When the war started, I knew that I can’t finish my studies in Ukraine, so I began looking for colleges abroad,” Lukyniuk said. “I am not a fighter. I don’t even know how to clean a rifle. Music is what I’ve done since I was 5.”
Through a friend’s recommendation, Lukyniuk got in contact with Bulgarian violin master and UT professor Miroslav Hristov, who helped him through the complex process of transferring and traveling to Knoxville. After a series of complications with his visa, he arrived in mid-September, shortly before Ukraine ended its exemption for male students studying abroad.
“It was a long journey, but I’m really glad I’m here,” he said.
Lukyniuk was born and raised in the city of Chernivtsi in western Ukraine near the border of Romania, a place that has become a safe haven for refugees of war since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 due to its relatively safe distance from the Russian border.
As families came to his hometown disoriented by the chaos of displacement and violence, Lukyniuk found that benefit concerts were the best way for him to use his musical talents to help people.
“I wanted to create with music a sense of peace in their minds and also to gather some money to locally support people,” Lukyniuk said.
Since arriving in the U.S., Lukyniuk has already played at events in Miami and New York, showcasing his ability to masterfully perform many different styles of violin music.
In many ways, Wednesday’s concert will be a continuation of the same kind of service performance Lukyniuk did while in Ukraine, though now he is performing not for refugees directly affected by the war, but for members of the UT community who wish to support Ukraine from thousands of miles away.
He organized the concert independently, and even created a new student organization in order to secure space in the Student Union. He decided to call the organization the “String Players’ Visionary Club.”
As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, U.S. military officials estimate that 200,000 armed forces on both sides of the conflict have died. Included in the total death toll are nearly 7,000 Ukrainian civilians, many of whom have been killed in bombings of Ukrainian cities.
Lukyniuk hopes the benefit concert will show the beauty of Ukraine amid the violence.
“Benefit concerts were the way for me to help my country, not with the rifle, but with my violin,” Lukyniuk said. “My initial intent is not to show people that we are depressed and we are poor and ‘help us.’ I want to show that we are an amazing culture. We have cool music, we have nice people there and I’m doing this for free to show that I’m grateful.”
The concert will feature music from all over the world performed by UT’s new arrival in the School of Music, as well as a surprise giveaway.
