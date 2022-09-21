The longest running college football pregame show is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for the first time since 2016.
ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the University of Tennessee starting at 9 a.m. ahead of No. 11 Tennessee’s matchup with No. 20 Florida.
With the popular pregame show comes plenty of set up and significant impacts to campus starting Wednesday. The show will be aired in front of Ayres Hall, and production crews will start loading in materials, building stages, running cables and making changes to the area on the Hill.
The crew working on the set means students and other people traveling to the Hill could be affected this week.
Access to Circle Drive from Cumberland Avenue will be limited to accessible parking access and production traffic only beginning Wednesday morning. The direction of traffic in front of the short segment of street in front of the Walters Academic Building will also be changed to westbound only Wednesday through Friday.
Parking on the Hill next to Ayres Hall lawn will also be closed Wednesday through Friday, but temporary accessible parking will be available on Circle Drive near Dabney-Buehler Hall, behind Perkins Hall and in the Perkins Hall lot, which can be accessed from Middle Drive.
Pedestrian pathways around Ayres Lawn will also be affected as production crews set up for Saturday. Despite the changes, the T Bus system will still run along Circle Drive and classes will still operate normally, with professors advised to offer additional travel time.
