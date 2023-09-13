SGA Safety Week at the University of Tennessee began on Monday, Sept. 11, and will conclude on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
The Student Government Association hosted a plethora of events this week, one of those events being a self-defense class in collaboration with UT’s police department. This class was for women to attend in order to teach them physical techniques to feel safer on campus.
With about 50 women in attendance, Corporal Mike Emerson and Officer Tony Dillard led the class. They presented information about personal safety via statistics and commentary, as well as physical demonstrations of self defense moves on each other for their students.
This Safety Week class was not the only self-defense course they are teaching. A Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class is being offered at the UTPD building on Cumberland Ave. later this October.
Though an intimidating and serious topic, the two men made the atmosphere in the classroom lighthearted and positive. Officer Dillard was cracking jokes and was making a concentrated effort not to swear when telling tales about the job, while Corporal Emerson was amicably teasing students he recognized or thought looked too young to be in college at all.
This made the class more light-hearted and more well-rounded for those who attended, as Dillard gave his advice to students from both the perspective of an officer and as the father of a daughter.
The beginning of the class was focused on statistics, with Dillard explaining the types of cases UTPD handles and how many they get per year. For example, there were 12 motor vehicle thefts in 2020, while in 2019, UTPD had reports of 28 thefts.
Once the number of reports was highlighted, Dillard explained ways to prevent these instances from happening. Following the same example, Dillard recommended people lock their cars and keep their keys with them rather than inside the vehicle.
In the last thirty minutes of the class, Dillard and Emerson demonstrated self-defense maneuvers and took questions. With Emerson’s arm across Dillard’s shoulders for the first demonstration, Dillard shared his philosophy of self-defense with the group.
“No one has the right to violate anybody,” Dillard said. “I think, if somebody wants to touch me and I have told them that I don’t want that, but they keep touching me, then they’re going to get what they wanted.”
After this statement, Dillard executed a maneuver that would certainly cause pain to an attacker. He performed multiple techniques on Emerson over the next twenty minutes and the women in the room grimaced as they imagined feeling the moves on their bodies in a real-world situation.
Finally, Officer Emerson highlighted the necessity of the LiveSafe app for students on UT’s campus. Not only does the app allow students to share their locations with others while they walk alone, but there is a way to directly contact UTPD through the app. Should you feel the need, you are able to call or text UTPD at any time. Emerson, having spent 16 years with UTPD, highly recommended this.
“Sometimes, I will take a report and before I let the person leave, I have them download the LiveSafe app and I watch them do it to make sure they have it before they leave,” Emerson said. “We would rather show up for nothing than not show up for something.”
In addition to these tips, SGA handed out StopTopps drink covers to every woman that attended this event. This was to aid in preventing a person from being roofied. It was yet another resource that Safety Week provided to students.
SGA will be hosting a panel discussion about Title IX and CHEW on Thursday, Sept. 14, to round off their Safety Week. This will take place in the Haslam Business Building in room 402 at 5:30 p.m.
If you would like to attend and learn more about safety resources on campus, then you can register on the UT Calendar website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.