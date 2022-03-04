On Friday, UTPD released a statement saying they were investigating a spike in catalytic converter thefts over the past month on and around campus.
Catalytic converters, which covert toxic gasses into less pollutant substances in a car’s exhaust, contain metals that are increasingly valuable, such as palladium and platinum.
UTPD investigators believe this is why the number of thefts, mostly from Hondas and Toyotas and largely at surface parking lots, has increased dramatically during recent weeks.
The statement provided tips to community members for how to avoid a theft from their car. These tips include parking in a garage when possible, parking in well-lit spaces, parking near walkways and roads where vehicles are more visible to the public and checking on vehicles more frequently.
UTPD encouraged those who are victims of a theft or would like to report suspicious activity to call the department at 865-974-3114.