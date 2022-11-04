UTK Esports will be holding their annual Extra Life charity event on Saturday, Nov. 5. It will begin at 8 a.m. and run until midnight in room 622 at the Min Kao Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Building.
Extra Life is a fundraising program for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Every year, groups and individual gamers organize events and live-streaming marathons to raise money that go towards life-saving treatments, research and other children’s health services. Since its creation in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $100 million USD for its hospitals.
Participants will be able to participate in a variety of video game tournaments, including fighting games, “Mario Kart” and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” While there will be a limited number of consoles at the event, players are encouraged to bring their own PCs and consoles, including any necessary peripherals.
There will also be board games, such as One Night Werewolf, courtesy of Bezier Games. Board games and other small prizes will be given away throughout the event.
The team is also hosting watch parties for the two major sporting events occurring on Saturday: the UT/UGA football game and the League of Legends World Final.
The event is free to attend, but donations will be collected to enter tournaments and get food. All proceeds will be donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
“Our particular choice is ETCH because of its proximity to UT,” Jason Smethers, university data analyst and faculty advisor for the organization, said. “This is our fourth year hosting (Extra Life) events. It’s always been a ton of fun and does a lot of good for the hospital.”
“UTK Esports has a long history of working with Extra Life through fundraisers,” senior Brady McLaughlin, president of UTK Esports, said. “Every year, we work with them to raise money. We also decorate ornaments at Christmas time to donate to ETCH.”
Those interested in fundraising are encouraged to join the UTK Esports Extra Life team. The team has set an overall goal of $3,000, of which over $2,000 has been raised. Anyone who would still like to contribute – but is unable to attend the event – can donate directly to the team or raise money through live-streaming at home.
Players interested in participating in a tournament are asked to register through start.gg. There is a registration form for fighting games, as well as one for Pokemon TCG.
For more information about UTK Esports, be sure to check out their Twitter and Instagram. There is also a Discord channel, which can be joined through their social media accounts. The team competes in intercollegiate tournaments and hosts events throughout the year and is always looking for new members.
Their next major event, Volan, is scheduled for April 1, 2023.
