Social media goes beyond a TikTok 'For You' page or an Instagram timeline. Social media is a business platform that connects companies to clients and viewers to virality.
Media is constantly being consumed, and whether you are a social media manager, a micro influencer or a subscriber to an online newspaper, you cannot escape social media.
UT Social Media Week is an opportunity for students who are curious about starting a career in social media or building a business presence online. Social media strategy student Tamari Davis discovered business opportunities within social media and the analytics that go along with the program.
“I did not know about all the numbers and logistics that go into calculating views and engagements until I took ADVT 461, Social Media. Now that I know about Social Media Week I will be participating,” Davis said.
In 2012, during the rise of the social media age, Courtney Childers, a professor of advertising and public relations and current interim director of the school of journalism and electronic media, saw potential for business in social media. Since its inaugural year, the event has informed a greater population on how to build a career online.
“Career paths in social have a true legitimacy. It took a few years for people to understand and embrace the true impact of social. Social isn't all fun and games. Brands use social for strategic purposes, and many social campaigns are tied to significant return on investment,” Childers said.
Social Media Week began Monday and will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 23. Clubs and faculty will host guest speakers featuring UT working in social media. Panelists with expertise in podcasts, sports journalism and video production will lead discussion on how to be influential and effective in sending media messages.
“What an easy way to learn more about career paths in social. Speakers will provide diverse perspectives and experiences to get students (thinking) about future possibilities,” Childers said.
The Adam Brown Social Media Command Center in the Communications building is an in-house resource UT students and faculty can use to gain insights on audiences and trends. The center now has access to Sprinklr, a database used by Fortune 100 companies like Microsoft and Capital One. Sprinklr uses AI technology to scan media platforms including Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and TikTok. The database allows students and faculty to analyze engagement and conversations around a brand or topic to ensure accurate research.
On Wednesday at 12 p.m., Matthew Pittman, director of the Adam Brown Command Center, will host a seminar on how to operate Sprinklr technology.
“Sprinklr is a world class social media analytics and engagement tool used by the biggest brands in the world that UT now has access to. In the session I’ll give a birds eye view of what Sprinklr can do,” Pittman said.
Sprinklr is not exclusively for CCI students and staff. The entire UT community can benefit from the resource to have a better understanding of the social market.
There is more depth behind a screen. Hunter Foster, a UT alumnus and director of social media at Knoxville-based advertising agency Designsensory, understands the importance of keeping a brand relevant on a platform that is flooded with content.
On Thursday, in an event hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America and the Ad Club, Foster will share how he and his team launched a Tiktok page and developed a strong social media presence for their client Regal Cinemas. The event will take place in the Communications building room 321 at 6 p.m. and also provides a Zoom option.
Social Media Week has seen continued success over the last decade because of the connections students are able to build by attending seminars and learning how to be better equipped in the social media field. Technology has changed the way we communicate and UT’s Social Media Week is a prime example on how to adapt to trends.
For more information on Social Media week visit @utkcci on Instagram.
