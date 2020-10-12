Although things continue to change and look different than in years past on college campuses, due in part to the pandemic, new ideas have sprung up and creative alternatives for events have started to appear.
While UT usually has a Homecoming week with several in-person activities — such as the infamous Homecoming parade — the university is switching things up this year to provide activities that are safe and socially distanced while still showing UT pride.
Be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing when engaging in any of the in-person activities, and enjoy this year’s Spirit Week.
Monday: Campus Pride Day
There will be events throughout the day on Monday for students, faculty and alumni to participate in the Campus Pride Day.
Be sure to wear your t-shirts, sweatshirts and any other merchandise to represent the organizations you are involved with. Whether you are in Greek life, an academic group or want to showcase your major or academic college, today is the day to acknowledge your campus pride.
One activity for Monday will be the Big Orange Pumpkin Patch from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Student Union Plaza, where students can get a mini pumpkin to decorate themselves at home. Students can sign up to participate on the Vol Life app in the Student Engagement 2020 guide.
There will also be a kickball tournament at 5:00 p.m. at the RecSports field at Sutherland and a deadlift virtual escape room at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday: Power T Tuesday
On Tuesday, there will also be different events for the UT community to participate in Power T Tuesday.
Throw on your favorite clothing items with the classic power T that the university is known for when participating in Power T Tuesday activities.
At 10:00 a.m., there will be a photo opportunity at the General Neyland Statue outside of Neyland Stadium to take your picture with the Power T.
Then, shortly after at 12:00 p.m., the Banner Drop will occur at Neyland Stadium where participating organizations can design their best banners in celebration of Spirit Week to be dropped at the stadium.
There will also be a virtual workshop at 5:00 p.m. on Adulting 101: Crayola Calligraphy and a cornhole tournament at the Student Union Plaza at 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: Mascot Appreciation Day
Everyone knows him and everyone loves him — Smokey, the famous UT mascot, must always be appreciated — but this day is especially set aside for the beloved canine.
A Smokey Statue Scavenger Hunt and Breakfast will occur at 9:00 a.m., and students can receive prizes throughout their search.
Chalk Pedestrian Walkway will be at 12:00 p.m., and then at 12:30 p.m. will be the moment everyone has been waiting for: a meet and greet outside of Neyland Stadium’s Gate 21 with the Smokey mascot, Davy Crockett, the Spirit Squad and Smokey X himself.
Thursday: #ThrowbackThursday
If you have been waiting for an opportunity to pull out your favorite UT vintage clothes, this is the day for you.
Tower of Cans will occur on Thursday outside of the UT Warehouse Recycling Center. Groups participating in this event will try to build the tallest tower of cans as possible, and the canned goods used will be donated.
UT asks that students interested in participating register through All Campus Events.
Also, Smokey’s Howl will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.
Friday: Big Orange Friday
To end the week’s activities, the UT community is encouraged to sport their favorite orange apparel in preparation for the football game against Kentucky on Saturday.
At 4:00 p.m. at Fuji Island, participating groups will create their best lawn displays to show their UT pride and commemorate Spirit Week.
Information about these events and more can be found on the UT calendar’s website.