This spring, seniors at the University of Tennessee are getting ready for the biggest event of their college career: graduation week.
Yes, the 2021 Spring Commencement for graduates will still happen even with the pandemic actively continuing, but the university has set up some proper safety precautions for this event. Graduation will be separated into five different commencement ceremonies spanning over the course of three days from May 7-9.
For the first time ever, the ceremonies will be held at Neyland Stadium, but of course, it will be socially distanced with required face masks and other safety precautions.
There are plans to have approximately 1,000 students within each ceremony, and each student will receive four tickets for friends and family to attend. Some registered students have expressed confusion about limited capacity in such a large venue, and Chancellor Donde Plowman clarified some things.
“Due to the arrangement of the stages on the field, we can only seat guests on one inside of the lower half of the stadium,” Plowman said.
Taking that into consideration, as well as social distancing within that smaller seating space, the number of guests must be limited.
All those set to graduate in 2021, as well as 2020 graduates who have not participated in an in-person graduation ceremony, are invited to register and walk this May. In order to take part in the 2021 Spring Commencement, one must register for the event through the registrar’s office, according to Provost John Zomchick.
“With the registrar’s office, you should have gotten an email inviting you to register online to participate. You must have applied for graduation with the registrar’s office,” Zomchick said.
If graduates have registered to walk, but are not registered to graduate, then they cannot walk in May. All graduates need to do is follow instructions they receive in their email from the registrar’s office in order to apply for the graduation ceremony.
But, there is a specific time window to register. Registration opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3 for 2021 graduates only. The registration for 2020 graduates is separate and opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. All those wishing to walk in May must register by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
“Our students have been through a lot in the last year, but they’ve been resilient and they persisted towards graduation, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer them this unique experience,” Zomchick said.
The university understands how important and special graduation is to its’ graduates, and walking this spring will be meaningful for those graduating. That is why UT worked to make sure an in-person commencement ceremony would take place — even during a pandemic.