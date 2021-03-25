As of Thursday, the UT Medical Center has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for all UT community members 16 and older.
Very soon after this was announced, vaccine appointments for Monday, March 29, Tuesday, March 30, Wednesday, March 31, Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 were completely filled. The appointments were offered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for each day.
For those who have made appointments to receive the vaccine at the UT Medical Center, individuals should bring a driver’s license, birth certificate or other documentation to show that they are 16 years of age or older.
There is also a consent form on the website that should be brought to the center if they are able to print it, and if not, consent forms will be available at the center.
They ask that individuals stay for monitoring for 15 minutes after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, and everyone must wear a facial covering.
Those receiving the vaccine should not take medications such as Tylenol, ibuprofen or aspirin prior to the appointment.
Everyone’s second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled for three weeks after the first dose, on the same day of the week and same time as the first dose.
