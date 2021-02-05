We’ve all heard it: never judge a book by its cover.
That’s exactly what student engagement librarian Zoe Bastone had in mind two years ago when she launched the UT Libraries’ Date With a Book program. But in a year full of challenges, Bastone and commons librarian Alex Boris have had to reconstruct their reading program from the bottom up, giving it a whole new, COVID-19-friendly look.
“For those (first) two years, we would wrap the books in this brown paper … and put them on display, and so students didn’t really know what they were looking for. They could tell based off of what the genre was of the book, and we would provide some sort of details about it, but they would bring it to the front desk at either Pendergrass or Hodges, and they would find out afterwards what book they had wanted,” Bastone said.
Like most campus events, however, Date With a Book has adapted by going virtual, and it now consists of a Google Form that directs participants to a list of recommended books based on their reading preferences.
“With everything online, we kind of did it like a ‘choose your own adventure,’ where you just fill out the form, and at the end when you click on the link, it’ll take you to the One Search website where we’ve already curated a list of books under the subject that you’ve chosen, and then you can request the book from the screen there,” Boris said.
“For people who might feel like reading a whole book is too much pressure, we’ve got short stories in there, we’ve got graphic novels in our selections. We kind of just want people to have fun with it.”
Taking into account information such as preferred genre, topic and setting, the questionnaire is intended to encourage student participation despite decreased foot traffic at the libraries.
“We’re asking enough questions that we can get a general feel for what we think that you might enjoy. You may not enjoy it, but you can retake the form and hopefully find something that you enjoy. But this is a way of kind of taking the guesswork out of trying to find something that really is not supposed to be a lot of pressure. We’re wanting it to be as emotionally taxing as taking a Buzzfeed quiz. No stakes whatsoever,” Bastone said.
Looking to next Feb. with high hopes of fewer COVID-19 restrictions, Bastone and Boris plan to continue this annual series with student accommodation in mind.
“One of the things we’re asking people who complete the form for this year is, ‘What would they like to see? Would they like to see it as just a virtual experience, or would they want it in some hybrid capacity?’ Because we’re totally open to making this whatever students want it to be — whatever is going to work best for them,” Bastone said.
“I mean, this collection is really there for them so they can have something that is engaging, but something that is not necessarily tied to course work — something that they can just enjoy.”
For the time being, the libraries are looking for ways to continue promoting both literacy and leisure year round.
“We haven’t gotten very far, but we’ve thought about what it would look like to have some sort of reader’s advisory program for leisure reading, just because there’s so much there between the two collections, and we recognize that people probably don’t want to trek the mile between locations to actually physically browse them,” Bastone said.
“We do have a leisure reading guide. Alex (Boris) curates this, but it’s eventually going to have all the titles from both collections, but it has a nice sampling of things with specific themes and genres, so this is kind of a step in that direction at least.”
Both Boris and Bastone find that, despite the alterations that have had to be made to Date With a Book this semester, the motive behind the series makes it worthwhile.
“I feel like it’s important (to make time for leisure reading) because it just helps take you somewhere else, no matter what you’re reading. Even if you’re reading nonfiction, it takes you to a different time, a different place, a different mind … It’s just nice to forget where you are sometimes and just fall into a book,” Boris said.
According to Bastone, the libraries have made it their priority to make their spaces welcoming during this time, regardless of physical distance, through programs like this one.
“I would say take a chance on something like Date with a Book, because you never know what’s going to change your life, what’s going to be the thing that really either turns you on to reading if you haven’t been reading much, or maybe you’re going to find just something that’s going to completely change how you see the world. I know there are good books in my life that have just revolutionized how I look at everything — fiction and nonfiction. So, I say take a chance,” Bastone said.
Date With a Book will continue for the entire month of Feb. and can be accessed at this link.