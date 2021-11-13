UT hosted the annual Homecoming Parade on Friday at 4 p.m. as the Vols prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in tomorrow’s football game.
The parade was led by representatives of military groups on campus and the Pride of the Southland marching band.
The car procession kicked off with this year’s grand marshal, former Lady Vols basketball star and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, pulling up in a decked out UT Jeep as fans cheered her on. Parker is widely known as one of the greatest women basketball players of all time and led the parade waving and smiling while she cheered on the Vols.
Parker was followed by Chancellor Donde Plowman in a blue convertible and president Randy Boyd was introduced shortly after.
MK Hendricks, senior microbiology major, said she was excited to see Chancellor Plowman in her car and made a remark about what Plowman said as she drove by.
“She told us not to throw anything tomorrow, so I’m assuming mustard bottles,” Hendricks said, making a reference to the student misconduct at the Ole Miss game.
From there, the university introduced other notable Vols like Vice Chancellor of Student Life Frank Cuevas and the Student Government Association executive board.
Once staff and students who play a significant role in the university had been introduced, the parade of floats built by sororities and fraternities began.
All the floats were decorated with this year's Charge the Checkerboard theme. Many of them portrayed Neyland Stadium and its famous checkerboard field. Others had life-size Smokey figures and one even had a Josh Heupel mannequin.
Hendricks wanted to come to the parade to celebrate her last year at UT and to get into the school spirit mood for Homecoming.
“I just wanted to really get involved, show some school spirit. I’ve never gone before and it was my senior year, so I was really excited to go,” Hendricks said.
UT students, however, were not the only ones present at the monumental parade. Parents and alumni alike also attended the event to see the hard work of their students or just to visit their alma mater.
Betsy Lambert, a teacher, and her husband Mike, who works in transportation technology, have a son at UT and wanted to attend as parents to support the current students. They also attended the parade 11 years ago as alumni and brought their kids to partake in the fun.
Today, they were impressed by the parade once again and were excited to see the work their son, who is in Sigma Chi, had done on one of the floats. Specifically, they enjoyed seeing the marching band and listening to an iconic UT anthem.
“It was awesome,” Mike Lambert said. “We liked the band playing Rocky Top.”