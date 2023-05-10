The University of Tennessee hosted a special gathering on Monday for its first-generation graduates. First-generation graduates were honored at a reception for their dedication, fortitude and tenacity in becoming the first members of their families to earn a bachelor's degree and graduate from college.
Graduates from the classes of spring 2023, summer 2023 and fall 2023 were welcome to the reception, which was held in the Student Union ballroom. Heavy appetizers, a picture booth and the first-generation graduation stoles were all available to attendees.
Each student was welcomed by tables of gift bags and their beloved mascot cheering them on.
Associate Dean of Students Crystal Hardeman-Ikem spoke briefly to open the reception. She praised the students for their accomplishments and emphasized the value of the M.O.V.E. idea.
"One of the most important lessons my grandma taught me was to M.O.V.E,” Hardeman-Ikem said. “M - be mindful of your projections. O - overcoming outward and inward perceptions. V - value or velocity to determine which way and how fast you move. E - encourage yourself, the people around you and the people coming after you. You decided to move. Never stop moving.”
She also discussed the problems that these students encounter, such as their financial situation and the lack of advice from relatives who have gone through the college experience.
Students were praised and their accomplishments were recognized. There were many students there, but there were also lots of relatives who came to support their grads.
Students expressed their appreciation for the assistance they received while attending college. Delilah Davis, a senior business analytics major, discussed the value of her support network.
"Being a first-generation college student was a challenge, especially with no support from my parents,” Davis said. “But, with the help of my friends, professors and grandmother, I was able to be the first to graduate in my family. It is really nice to be recognized at a high level.”
Another student, senior kinesiology major Blake Rankin, expressed his appreciation for the first-generation graduation stoles.
"It is just really cool how I have something physical to represent my hard work. It represents the work and sacrifices I have made, but that I don’t necessarily want to talk about,” Rankin said. “Only some people understand being a first-generation, so the stole is kind of an unspoken understanding amongst us of getting to this point.”
The reception continued throughout the evening with various guest speakers including Legna Soto-Gonzalez, Sam Jackson, Dr. Talisha Adams and Dr. Amber Williams.
The First-Generation Graduates Reception was a special event that recognized the accomplishments of first-generation students at the University of Tennessee. The recognition and celebration of these students sends a powerful message to future generations that anything is possible with hard work and determination.
