UT Gardens presented their annual Spring Spectacular Plant Sale, the largest of the year, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This sale included an overflow of herbs, edible plants, native plants, perennials and annuals for sun and shade, house plants, trees and shrubs.
The inventory presented by the garden was specifically picked to include dependable favorites and new varieties of plants to grow a successful garden at home.
The main featured selections of this sale included three different plant types. Clematis, which is known for its easy to grow flowering vines, hydrangea, which was shown in seven different varieties and is known for its hardiness and beauty and lastly cuphea was shown in three award-winning varieties, due to its long bloom season and tolerance while growing.
While customers chose their plants, garden staff and master gardeners were available to answer any questions, provide advice and help with designing ideas.
Holly Jones, a UT Gardens horticulturist, spoke on the sale and variety of plant options.
“We are excited for the sale to return. Whatever your plant needs may be, you can find something perfect for your garden,” Jones said.
A preview sale of the plants was held on Friday night. Members, volunteers and employees of the UT Garden were invited to attend. Additionally, a non-member could attend the preview sale by purchasing a membership. Memberships for the garden are $35 and all members received a 10% discount on their purchases.
All purchases of both memberships and plants presented at the garden went back to the UT Gardens to support the activities and research that take place within the garden.
Beth Talley, a sophomore that attends UTIA as an animal science major, talked about the plant sale and its benefits.
“It’s nice to be able to come buy new plants for a garden, while supporting the other members of this institution in their work. The sale today has plants of every color that are suitable for every garden,” Talley said.
The UT Garden also holds a fall sale for plants in September or October if you missed today’s sale. Each plant selection is hand-picked by Garden staff that search to offer choices and varieties that will perform well in our region.
Additionally, the gardens posted their inventory of plants. This inventory shows each plant type, their cost, height and spread, sunlight exposure needs and a general description.
The horticultural experts that work within these gardens evaluate around four thousand perennials, herbs, grasses and various other plants throughout the year. On their website, they feature a plant of the month that has been submitted by UT Garden employees and go into further detail about the plant and its growth.
The UT Garden also has various locations throughout the state of Tennessee. The other gardens are presented in both Jackson and Crossville, Tennessee. Each garden site displays the latest research that has been conducted by students, further education in horticulture and provides every visitor the opportunity to view the plants as they learn and explore the garden.