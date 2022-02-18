The Art and Architecture Building is presenting an exhibit in the Ewing Art Gallery titled “A Serious Look at the Funnies: 100 Years of Comics,” which mostly shows the work of cartoonist, publisher and comicstorian, Denis Kitchen. The exhibit will be shown through Feb. 28.

Kitchen chose 117 of his works to show among many others in the exhibit which represent a century of comic history in America, dating from as far back as 1906 and up to 2019. Other artists featured in the collection are R. Crumb, Harvey Kurtzman, Peter Poplaski, Trina Robbins, Al Capp, Will Eisner, Richard “Grass” Green, Art Speigelman and Ernie Bushmiller.

“I wouldn’t call my cartoons overly political,” Kitchen said. “I prefer a humorous or satirical approach in which political or other commentary can be a subtext.”

Another 69 works in the gallery include the diversity in modern comics such as DC and Marvel characters.

“A Serious Look at the Funnies” is joined in the month of February by two other exhibits which also take up local and national history through comics. Some works are also from the UT alumni exhibition, the Student Union Gallery and the UT Downtown Gallery.

The diverse range of artists whose work is shown in the exhibits include “Black Kirby,” a collaboration between John Jennings and Stacey Robinson, Brad Kahlhamer, Dale Messick, Paolo Rivera, Paige Braddock, Joseph Delaney and artists in the Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance.

“Point of View: Regional Editorial Cartoons” will be on display at the UT Downtown Gallery through Feb. 28. Some featured artists are Charlie Daniel, retired Knoxville News Sentinel cartoonist, Daniel Proctor, Knoxville Freelance editorial cartoonist, Clay Bennett, Chattanooga Free Press editorial cartoonist, Marshall Ramsey, Mississippi Today’s editor-at-large, editorial cartoonist and UT Alumni and many others.

In a nod to UT alumni, the Student Union Gallery will display “Encore! Comics Beyond UT” through Feb 21. This exhibit features alumni Paige Braddock, Peter Cotroneo, Brandon McBath, Alex Cline, Mary Climes, Joel Trussel, Emmy Lingscheit, Guen Montgomery, Marshall Ramsey, Ed Gamble, James Greene and Danny Wilson.

Sarah McFalls, art curator at the Ewing Gallery, explained the importance of comics and their impact on society.

“Comics are art. Comics are for everyone,” McFalls said. “While, at their core, they are entertainment, the medium of comics can be used to address current events, criticize society, celebrate cultural differences, tell complex historical stories, and be fine art.”

“Many current art students are heavily influenced by comics and the cartoons of their childhood. We hope this exhibition is visually influential and informative for them.”

With recent news of the removal of the graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman in McMinn County Schools, McFall said the Ewing Gallery is displaying two limited edition “Maus”prints by Spiegelman.

There were two virtual lectures as part of the city-wide programming for the exhibitions.

Stacy Robinson and half of “Black Kirby” spoke Feb 10 at 7:30 pm. There was talk about Black Kirby’s contributions of comic book artist, Jack Kirby. Kirby also covered the evolving conversation with Afrofuturism, struggles for social justice and the politics and poetics of Hip Hop.

The second lecture with Denis Kitchen took place Feb 17 at 7:30 pm. Kitchen spoke about the works displayed at the Ewing Gallery.

Kitchen shared his view that comics are a “legitimate form of artistic expression.”

“Comics, unlike conventional art hung in galleries, is a medium that uniquely combines drawing and writing,” Kitchen said. “In my talk Thursday evening, I will try to add insights and context regarding some of the exhibited pieces. The talk is also a compressed history of my own career, so I will weave that story into my collection and highlight a few of my own strips in a manner that I hope to be entertaining for both serious comic fans and novices.”