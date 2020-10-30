As the month comes to a close, the UT Ewing Gallery of Art + Architecture has just wrapped its second exhibition of the fall semester.
This showing, entitled “Liberated from Storage: Selections of Asian Art from the Ewing Collection,” consisted of both historical and contemporary works of Asian art from the gallery’s permanent collection — pieces which rarely see the light of day.
The Ewing Gallery’s fall lineup typically consists of three outside shows, meaning that they display works that are not created by students and are not readily available in Knoxville. Due to the challenges brought on by COVID-19, however, the gallery staff was forced to alter their schedule.
“We had a couple of exhibits planned that were going to necessitate going to New York to pick up work,” Sam Yates, director and curator at the Ewing Gallery said. “Of course, we had to put all of that on hold, and so we decided that offers the possibility of maybe highlighting works from our permanent collection that most of the time (aren’t seen by the) university community, because they’re in storage at our off-campus storage facility ... We just took it as an opportunity to, as they say, make lemonade out of lemons, and so we have focused on works this fall from our permanent collection.”
The credit for this exhibition went in large part to Dr. Karen Hughes, a biology professor at UT, whose recent gift to the Ewing Gallery of Japanese woodblock prints made up a large portion of the display. These prints were accompanied by a number of other works, including sculptural and textiles pieces from China, India and Taiwan.
“There are 113 (works) on exhibition right now,” Sarah McFalls, collections manager at the Ewing Gallery, said. “The majority of those pieces are Japanese woodblock prints from the mid-19th century, so they were all made in the 1830s to 1860s. They’re called ‘ukiyo-e’ prints, and they can depict landscapes, kabuki actors, scenes from plays, beautiful women that represent poems or virtues or flowers.”
Several elements of this exhibition have been with the Ewing Gallery since the 1950s and 1960s, when the university was not yet actively acquiring art due to a lack of storage facilities. Since then, however, the Ewing Gallery’s collection efforts have increased significantly.
“The contemporary portion is work that the gallery has collected since the mid-1980s through now. A number of those works we purchased from an exhibition Sam (Yates) curated in 2012, which was called ‘Redefining the Multiple: 13 Japanese Printmakers,’” McFalls said.
In recognition of the obstacles created by COVID-19, McFalls also endeavored to make many of the exhibition’s pieces virtually accessible. This way, those that could not visit campus in person were still able to interact with the works of art.
In regards to what the Ewing Gallery is planning next, the upcoming exhibition will feature pieces from Europe and the Americas from its permanent collection. Much like the works of Asia exhibit, these works will only be on display for a short time before returning to their home in storage.
“I think people who really want to see the exhibit will come,” Yates said. “We think the show has got a little something for everybody.”