UT custodians and supporters gathered today in front of the Torchbearer at Circle Park to demand hazard pay from the university. Attendees held up signs in solidarity as students, custodians and one faculty member spoke out in support of providing hazard pay of $2.50 and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Sam Goodman, a lecturer at UT, started the press conference.
“Look, I don’t have to tell anyone that this is an extremely difficult time. In the world. In the country. Here in the state of Tennessee. Here in Knoxville,” Goodman said.
“As a faculty member, I’ve been told over and over again by the university that UTK classrooms are the safest place in the county. I don’t know if that is true, but I do know that the classrooms that they’re talking about are not where my students attend my class. They attend my class from home. And for many of them, that home is their residence hall. And the responsibility and the work and risk of keeping those homes clean and safe has fallen on workers who are understaffed and earning poverty wages. You cannot tell me that’s right.”
One of the organizers of the event, Eli Stanfield, is a member of the United Campus Workers (UCW) and shared their thoughts on the working conditions of custodians at UT.
“Many of the workers start off making only $10 an hour. For many, and especially those with families, this is not a survivable wage. They (custodians) are on the front lines and are most exposed to the virus, yet they are the ones being paid the least,” Stanfield said.
Stanfield also added that one of the custodians meant to speak at the gathering was absent due to being diagnosed with COVID-19.
One of the speakers was Joyce Leeper, a custodian who has been working at the residence halls at UT campus for over 10 years.
“If you just started and are working full-time, you don’t have the sick days built up if you get infected. They are supposed to pay for the first two weeks if you get infected, whether you are part-time or full-time. Anything after that, it’s on you to pay, even if you get reinfected,” Leeper said.
According to both Stanfield and Leeper, UT custodians are already working at half capacity and being constantly shifted through the other dorm halls. While many classes have moved online, this has caused most students to have to attend online classes from their dorms. Custodians sanitize the dorms for the virus, but this also places them as the most at risk for infection.
“Some of the students in our building are quarantined right now, but we still need houses paid ...,” Leeper said during her speech, “and I would like to continue on working, but as some say, nobody can in the conditions we are in.”
“Vol means All” has been a rallying cry embraced by the administration, yet their commitment to that value is under question.
One UT student, Danny Urquieta, also joined other voices as they gave their speech in support of the hazard pay.
“I don’t know if UT is meeting our dialogues on ‘Vol means All’ if they are not paying our custodians a fair wage,” Urquieta said.