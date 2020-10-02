Friday, Oct. 2, Chancellor Plowman announced UT’s plans to honor spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates in an in-person commencement ceremony.
There will be three ceremonies per day on four separate days from Nov. 19-22.
These socially distant in-person ceremonies will take place because Plowman said she knows spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates wanted a proper graduation ceremony.
Even though there are difficulties with holding events such as these indoors due to the pandemic, UT has a “solid plan in place.”
Things will be different than in ceremonies of years past, and Plowman recognizes that it will not be a perfect situation, but they will put their best efforts forward to honor the graduates.
UT intends to have 200 graduates per ceremony, with each graduate having a limited number of guests allowed to attend. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.
Details have not been fully finalized, but information will come in the near future.