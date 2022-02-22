It was taco time in Tennessee as UT’s campus celebrated Feb. 22, 2022 on Tuesday. The auspicious date composed entirely of the number two comes once in a lifetime, and it won't occur on a Tuesday for another 400 years. To celebrate this occasion, the Center for Student Engagement hosted “Tacos, Traditions and T’s” as a unique way for students to connect on campus.
Tyger Glauser Nicholas, manager of special events, wanted to use this day in a way that would be fun as well as educational.
“We wanted to make it more meaningful, and for it to be a fun experience to teach them about the traditions of the university,” Nicholas said.
An aspect of today's event were the hidden Power T's across campus which could be turned into for fun prizes. The long history of the university comes with many traditions, and the hidden Power T’s coincided with a few special places on campus that reflect UT’s story.
“We did a lot of research on the history of the university through Volopedia, and we had to narrow down the locations because there's so much history on campus,” Nicholas said.
There is no better way to get college students involved than by handing out free food, making Taco Tuesday a clear choice for today's celebration
“Why not do some free food and prizes — everybody loves that,” Nicholas said.
Aramark catered Tuesday’s event and began work early in the morning in preparation for the event.
“It's been a very fun experience to try and put all of this together,” Nicholas said.
Around lunch time students flocked to the Student Union in order to eat the free tacos, as well as catch up with friends between classes.
“I went to Taco Twosday because I had heard about it from a friend and I saw it on Instagram today, and we wanted to head down and grab some tacos,” event attendee Mattie Hayden said .
The Center for Student Engagement made sure to decorate and create an enjoyable atmosphere for the event, hanging orange balloons and playing festive music, as students shuffled in and out with their tacos. Much work went into Tuesday’s event, with the Office of Communication and Marketing joining in to help.
“They had balloons, they looked very put together, and It just made me feel like a student again, because I never go to the student union anymore,” Hayden said.
The event was met with positive reviews, as students enjoyed their free meal and time to relax with their peers. The chairs inside and out of the office of the Center for Student Engagement were filled with students from all grades relishing in their lunch between classes.
“I think it's a great thing that the university is giving back to the students in a fun way,” Hayden said.