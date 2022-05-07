For seniors at the University of Tennessee, Torch Night is a celebration that acts as the pre-graduation ceremony. It will take place at 8 p.m. on May 19 on the Ayres Lawn in front of Ayers Hall.
The night will serve as a commencement ceremony rehearsal, and attending seniors are expected to wear their graduation regalia. Previously called Aloha Oe, the night is aimed at celebrating seniors at UT. Graduating seniors can RSVP for Torch Night on the UT website.
The university had to alter the past two Torch Nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outgoing student body president Claire Donelan talked about this year’s Torch Night and some of what will be occurring post-pandemic.
“This year's Torch Night will be a combination of previous years’ Torch Nights,” Donelan said. “We will be back at one night unlike last year and we will have a reception afterwards to celebrate the graduates and the families as well.”
Members of SGA will be speaking at Torch Night, including Donelan and the incoming SGA student body president Jordan Brown. Outgoing student services director Nia Myrthil talked about Torch Night and what it represents.
“Torch Night is really a night for our graduating seniors to look back and reflect on the university and their impacts, and things that also impacted them while they were at the university, not just the legacies that they’re leaving but the legacy that UT is having on them and will always have on them,” Mrythil said.
“And it’s just a great night to have fun, let loose and also see their friends and family, their UT family especially, looking around and knowing that they’re about to take part into the next stage of their lives, but at the same time UT will always be a place for them to call home.”
Myrthil added that Torch Night gives students an early feeling of graduation, as it acts as a rehearsal for commencement.
“That’s what they should expect, is just having a chance to get a taste of graduation right before graduation while also just getting time to spend with their friends and one of those lasting moments that they can look back on forever,” Myrthil said.
As part of the graduating class, Myrthil will take part in Torch Night too. She was involved in setting up last year and this year’s Torch Night.
“It feels like a surreal moment, because I remember last year helping set up for it,” Myrthil said. “Now it’s crazy that I’m going to be one of the people sitting in that audience.”
“But I’m really excited to just be with my friends and celebrate our wins, celebrate this big moment in our life that we’ve been working towards for the past four years. It just feels very surreal, and I’m hoping to get reflection out of this. I just want to sit down and reflect, listen to the speeches that are being said to me and think about what’s next but also that what I’ve gotten out of college will help me to move on and move forward with my life.”
Donelan and Myrthil hope that the night will go well, especially as one of the last major events before graduation. They hope seniors will join and RSVP if they haven’t already done so, but they’re expecting most of the graduating class to join.
“I expect this night to be a fun, memorable and meaningful event to start the commencement ceremonies,” Donelan said. “We want to provide a fun and welcoming environment to celebrate our new graduates. We do not have final numbers for our RSVPs, but we are expecting to see a large percentage of the graduating class!”
Myrthil wants students to enjoy the night and wishes well for their future prospects.
“I just want them to take this moment in and really lavish in these last few days,” Myrthil said. “Take this moment to really enjoy yourself and take care of your mental health, take care of yourself. I wish everyone the best in their future endeavors.”