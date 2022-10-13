Students were lined up outside of Stokely Hall on Wednesday for the Harvest Market, where free produce donated by Second Harvest was being handed out in bulk. Students were allowed to take as much as they wanted, and this was all a part of the Wellness Wednesday program.
Assistant Director of Chew Matilene Osho, the organizer behind the Harvest Market, talked about the importance of holding such an event.
“This was a part of the Wellness Wednesday committee — we met for planning before the academic year. We were looking for what events could be planned on Wednesdays,” Osho said. “We know midterms are going on, so we wanted to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables which will help nourish and fuel them for their studies.”
Nourishment was a goal of the event, and helping students engage in healthy eating habits. There were several other groups present at the event. Hodges Library was also present, handing out stickers and free seeds for planting food.
Sarah Johnson, who was the library’s representative, talked about their contribution to the Harvest Market.
“We started out realizing there was a lot of food insecurity on college campuses. Giving out these seed packages is a way to combat that. It is sort of a new initiative, and we are hoping to expand into container gardening, for the dormitories. So students can have the chance to grow their own food since there is really no space for them to do so while living on campus,” Johnson said.
One student, Victoria Redmond, shared her thoughts on the university organizing such an event.
“I think this is such a great idea. Bringing healthy food alternatives to students for free is so promising,” Redmond said.
Healthy eating is important on college campuses, because nourishment fuels the mind, and if more students are subscribing to a healthier lifestyle, then it will raise the potential for student success in all areas of life, specifically academic performance.
Some recommendations for healthy foods from ELO Health include fruits and vegetables, fatty fishes, nuts and seeds and dark chocolate and water. Much of which are accessible to students on UT’s campus.
Events like the Harvest Market give students the chance to invest in their health and mental capabilities at no charge. This is important for UT because it is shows that the university is invested in students’ access to healthy food.
The work the Wellness Wednesday Committee is doing is designing ways for students — who may struggle with affording fresh produce — the chance at welcoming healthy lifestyles.
Ashley Arthur, Marketing Coordinator with Collegiate Hospitality at UT, expressed her excitement for Vol Dining’s next big event for students, which is the second annual Spooktacular Soiree. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Rocky Top Dining.
There will be themed food, free t-shirts to the first 200 guests, fortune tellers, face painting, balloon animals, a DJ, photo booth and a pumpkin decorating contest, among other giveaways.
The Spooktacular Soiree is just another event highlighting the work Vol Dining is doing to help give students mental relief and relaxation during the busyness of the Fall semester.
