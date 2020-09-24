The Cost of Hate Symposium is a three-part series that is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences as well as Provost John Zomchick.
The people that are helping bring this virtual event to life are Professor of Sociology Jon Shefner, who served as moderator, and six panel members.
These panel members are: Associate Professor of History Monica Black, Events Coordinator for the Provost Heather Cockrum, Knoxville City Councilwoman Amelia Parker, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies Larry Perry, Chair for the Africana Studies program and Professor of Political Science Shayla Nunnally and Associate Professor of History Brandon Winford.
Shefner opened up the webinar by stating that the idea for this series was envisioned a year ago. This was around the time that the Rock had some messages of hate painted upon it.
Shefner said that this webinar would have been just as important then as it is now with everything that is going on in the United States presently. He said that he hoped that this series would help lead to a more understanding and inclusive campus environment.
“We need to understand, not just the value of diversity, but the cost of the human hate that has been expressed so openly,” Shefner said.
“Working toward a more fair, representative society that offers that. Equitable access of all social goods to all people, means that we must confront those actions and that speech that would deny us that kind of society.”
Nunnally started off the panel’s portion of the webinar by talking about how there are policies, and even documents, on the value and meaning of people’s lives that are based on race.
This is something that has carried on through the years since the founding fathers laid down the foundation for America. Even today, political parties will use race as a crutch or as some kind of advantage to win votes and elections.
Councilwoman Parker spoke on how the community as a whole needs to come together to promote diversity. She said that diverse voices need to come together in order to provide a safe space in the community.
Parker also spoke on her experience with being Knoxville’s first African American to be elected into a seat like hers and gave recognition to Tennessee Senate nominee Marquita Bradshaw.
“When I was elected to office, I was the first African American ever elected to a city-wide seat in the city of Knoxville, in the history of the city of Knoxville,” Parker said.
“It’s really sad to say that in 2019 we had a first like that, and now we have Marquita Bradshaw, who is running for Senate in Tennessee and is the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the state of Tennessee to a major party.”
Perry spoke on how we can work towards equality by taking it one step at a time and even quoted author and activist James Baldwin by saying, “hope is something we create every day.”
The symposium, as stated, is meant to bring people together over one issue that many believe in: equal rights for all. The symposium allows for faculty, staff and students to ask their questions and get out any frustrations that they may have to a panel that is understanding and that is there to listen.
The second installment of the series is about anti-sexism, as well as heterosexism, and will be held via Zoom from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2020.
The third installment is on anti-fascism and will also be held via Zoom from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020.
You can find information regarding the series on the College of Arts and Science’s website, as well as links to register for the events.