Students and their potential employers filled the Student Union plaza on Thursday as the summer experiences fair took place. The event, which played host to over 20 different employers, aimed to give students job options for the summer of 2022.
The event was casual dress and the only request for students was to bring a positive attitude, as well as a resume. The fair was for all majors and degree levels to give all students an equal opportunity at the event.
Nolan Wildfire, an academic and career exploration coach for the Center of Career Development, was one of the leaders of the event.
“This is an opportunity for students to meet with a variety of organizations, employers, student organizations on campus and volunteer organizations in the community, so that they can line up a summer experience,” Wildfire said.
To get students involved and excited, a wheel was available to spin for prizes, and many fun stickers and buttons were available to pick up. A popsicle fridge was stocked full as well to help draw potential students to the event on such a warm day.
Planning for the event began back in January, as a diligent committee started working to make this possible.
“It takes an incredible team, many hands make work light and I have a wonderful committee that I work with to put this whole thing on,” Wildfire said.
Summer camps showed up in large numbers to advertise their summer programs. One in particular was Camp Merrie-Woode, a camp for children ages 7 to 17 in the western mountains of North Carolina.
JoBeth Watts, a camp representative for the event and summer camp employee, often looks to UT students for effective and hard-working counselors to join their staff.
“We've had a lot of really good success and spoke to a bunch of potential employees. We always have a lot of great workers come from UT,” Watts said.
Camps like Merrie-Woode often give their workers a first-time experience in working with the outdoors and children, as well as teaching young college students responsibility and leadership skills.
“You get certified in lifeguarding, ropes course facilitation and just all the general camp responsibilities. You get a different group of boys and girls every week and you get to live with them, mentor them and just have lots of fun,” Watts said.
The event proved to be a success and students flocked to the plaza in order to catch a sneak peak of what their summer experience might entail.
“The only hiccup was some strong winds we had early on in the day, but besides that, it went very well,” Watts said.
Both potential employers and students found value with events, as job fairs such as these remain an instrumental part in how many students find work both before and after graduation.
“We have had tremendous success, because there's been a lot of students and they've all been really happy. All of the employers that I’ve talked to are all very happy as well,” Wildfire said.