Frederick Douglass is one of the most widely recognized and acclaimed leaders of the abolitionist movement. Douglass was an enslaved person from birth and did not know his true birthday. However, after escaping slavery in 1838, he decided to proclaim his birthday as Feb. 14.
Each year, thousands of people continue to come together to celebrate Douglass’ birthday and legacy, as well as the work of Black artists and writers. In celebration of this holiday, the University of Tennessee Departments of English, History and Africana Studies invited students, faculty and staff members to come together to participate in a transcribe-a-thon on Feb. 14.
Although transcription may be a foreign concept to some, it is a crucial element in preserving Black history.
Transcription involves reading through documents that may be difficult to read or search, such as written notes or records, and copying them word for word onto a typed document. Putting these written texts into typed, searchable documents makes them much easier to preserve and research.
In this event, students had the opportunity to log onto DouglassDay.org, where they could learn more about Douglass’ life and perform transcriptions of their own.
Anne Langendorfer, a lecturer of English, talked about one of the ways that transcriptions can occur, helping researchers to understand historical documents more efficiently.
“One of the things that is really important to note about transcription is that you can take hand-written or typed records and then digitize them in a lot of different ways. One of the ways is to use an OCR, where it will pick up the words and turn them into words that you could search,” Langendorfer said.
Many Black voices have been silenced for generations — especially those of women — and by bringing awareness to important issues and events, such as the Colored Conventions through transcription, more women are beginning to be recognized for their work and accomplishments.
Langendorfer explained the rareness of women being mentioned in Black literature, and the importance of uncovering these details.
“Where in these records are the mention of women who are involved in the conventions? We knew there were, but they weren’t necessarily the prominent speakers,” Langendorfer said. “Frederick Douglass was super famous and important in the nineteenth century, and people still know his name now in the twenty-first century, but there were a lot of women that were supporting him and his work and they were doing a lot of work to make these conventions happen.”
“There were a lot of women involved in organizing the conventions in the nineteenth century, so one of the ways that the transcriptions work is to try to tag women in these records.”
This event was important in educating students about the transcription process, and its importance in the literary world.
Sophomore Joceline Guadarrama explained how the transcribe-a-thon personally affected her, and the importance of attending events such as this one.
“I am so glad to be a part of the Frederick Douglass Day Celebration here at UT. Listening to Douglass’ speeches was so inspiring and motivating. Important Black historical figures like Frederick Douglass deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments and perseverance so I hope UT will host more events like this soon,” Guadarrama said.
Other than transcriptions, attendees celebrated Douglass’ birthday and works of Black literature by eating a cake from MerMer’s bakery. This year’s ceremonial cutting of the cake was performed by Rev. Willa Estell, the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP President who is widely accomplished in her advocacy for Black lives and her role in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.
Events such as the transcribe-a-thon are crucial in learning more about Black history and accurately representing the culture and lives of these hard-working, dedicated individuals.
For more information on Frederick Douglass day and transcriptions, visit the UT Libraries website. To attend more events celebrating the lives, legacies and cultures of the Black community, visit the UT Black History Month calendar.