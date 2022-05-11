Over 50 students peaceably assembled on the lawn outside of the Humanities and Social Sciences building at noon on Wednesday. It was declared a “sit-in” in protest of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that was leaked on May 2, which if left unchanged would overturn 1973’s decision Roe v. Wade.
The event was organized by senior Sarah Greene and junior Isabel Whelan, who wanted to “build a space where you could find like-minded people,” according to Whelan.
The event was evidently successful, as dozens of students showed out to socialize and share their beliefs with their peers. Many students held signs in protest of anti-abortion movements which seek to outlaw or limit abortions.
One sign read “bomb threats aren’t very pro-life,” in reference to a scare on May 2 when KPD officers responded to a “suspicious package” found near the Knoxville Reproductive Clinic.
Another sign said “abort the court,” protesting the leaked Supreme Court draft.
The SCOTUS opinion, drafted by Justice Samuel Alito, would overturn the nearly 50-year-old decision made in Roe v. Wade. The majority opinion of the court at the time was that it was a pregnant woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
This leaked draft has incited cries of outrage and protest from people all across the nation, including twice recently in the city of Knoxville and on UT campus.
Around 40 minutes after the sit-in officially began, Isabel Whelan drew the crowd’s attention to thank them for their support.
“I want to thank all of you for coming. It can feel really isolating on campus, it can feel like people don’t care, but Sarah and I just wanted to build a space where we could find community, and find like-minded people,” Whelan said.
Whelan and Greene had a table set up on the lawn where students could borrow materials to make signs, and had QR codes with links to voter registration sites and a sign-up sheet for a Planned Parenthood march that will take place on Saturday, May 14.
“We hope that you are all finding a little bit of community today. We know it’s study day, so we hope that all of you do well on your exams, also,” Whelan said.
She then invited students to discuss with Jackson Fenner and Bryan Langan, two Democratic political candidates in the Knoxville area, who were present at the sit-in.
Langan is a Democratic candidate for Tennessee Senate District 7 and Fenner, the Democratic candidate for Knox County district attorney, spoke on their policy concerns related to abortion.
Tennessee has a so-called trigger law, as part of state senate Bill 1257, otherwise known as the “Human Life Protection Act.” This would ban abortions statewide, unless “the abortion is necessary to prevent the death of pregnant woman or prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function.”
“We have a trigger law in place, so if Roe v. Wade was overturned it’ll be a crime – it’ll be a class C felony – for healthcare providers to provide an abortion. It’ll be a crime,” Fenner said. “So when I’m the D.A., I’m not gonna lock up any doctors, I’m not gonna lock up anybody for giving or receiving an abortion.”
Fenner encouraged students to get out and vote during the 2022 general election for local offices, which will be held on Aug. 4. The primary election for statewide offices will be Aug. 4 and the general election for statewide offices be held on Nov. 8. Tennessee residents can register to vote here.
Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly said that primary elections for local offices would be on Aug. 4, which is the date of general elections for local offices.