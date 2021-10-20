Airing in 2003, “The Bachelorette” has become a widely known series, famous for the drama, romance and entertainment it brings to its viewers. Tuesday night kicked off the 18th season of the show, with Minnesotan elementary school teacher and runner-up of season 25 of “The Bachelor” Michelle Young staring as the new bachelorette. To celebrate, Campus Events Board (CEB) hosted a watch party for all Bachelor Nation fans.
This event took place in the Student Union. By the time doors opened at 7:30 p.m, there were already lines of people outside of the room awaiting the premiere. While Young welcomed 30 men to the Bachelor Mansion that night, UT welcomed nearly 171 students to the premiere.
This was a bit of an unexpected turnout. While the event was originally supposed to take place in Student Union room 281, there were too many attendees to be held in the space, which only occupied 100 people at most.
Despite the dilemma, CEB rose to the occasion, opening up the the Student Engagement suite on the first floor as an additional viewing space to accommodate for the excess guests. When the episode aired at 8:00 p.m., both rooms were filled to the max.
Though the space was slightly cramped, some students actually enjoyed the crowd.
Marketing major Blakley Dishner, an avid fan of the show, attended the premier and was moved to the overflow space downstairs.
“I’ve watched The Bachelor franchise for years. The turnout was definitely bigger than what I imagined, but being with that many people made it really fun and really easy to make friends,” Dishner said. “It felt like sitting in a large studio audience.”
The attendance was not the only impressive part of the event, though. After being greeted with red roses at the doorway, students followed a rose petal-covered floor leading to their seats. Some attendees even had the chance to sit in large, comfy beanbags and inflatable chairs provided by CEB.
During commercial breaks, students were also given the opportunity to eat from the snack bar, where they were provided with fresh fruit, ice cream and chocolate fondue.
As students sat and watched the premiere, they collectively reacted to dramatic turns, risqué remarks made by contestants and the cringeworthy conversation. Some moments, such as the reveal that contestant Ryan was only on the show for screen time and that Joe ghosted Michelle on Instagram, left students audibly gasping and yelling at the screen.
Emma Hardman, a geography student, had never watched the show.
“I’m from England, so beforehand, I had no idea how this show worked at all, but I’m glad I came,” Hardman said. “I have never had an experience like this when watching a show, and I really enjoyed seeing everyone’s reactions.”
Overall, most attendees stayed for the entire event, which ended at 10:00 p.m. right before the Student Union closed for the night. While Young sent six men home with broken hearts, students were sent home that night with full stomachs, high spirits and good memories.